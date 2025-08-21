Gemma Collins congratulated over IVF update amid dreams to have a baby

Gemma Collins has delighted fans after announcing her brand new reality show that will follow her IVF and wedding journey.

The TV legend has been a staple on screens for years. From stints on I’m A Celebrity to Dancing on Ice and also Celebs Go Dating, Gemma has remained booked and busy.

And now, the GC is set to be back on screens once more for her very own reality show.

The TV legend is set for a new reality show (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins announces new show following IVF journey

Gemma’s new show, Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby, will follow Gemma – who is engaged to long-term fiancé Rami Hawash – on the road to marriage and motherhood.

The reality star has been open over the years about her desire to have a child, and the new show will also see Gemma embark on her IVF journey.

On Thursday (August 21), Gemma took to her Instagram and announced the exciting news about her reality show.

Alongside a photo of her posing outside surrounded by a camera crew, Gemma also wrote in the caption: “Can’t believe the news is finally out about my new series with @skytv.

“This time it’s different. I’m putting my heart on the line no filters, no walls, just the real me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

Gemma Collins congratulated by fans

Gemma then continued: “You’ll see the real Gemma Collins behind the GC as I take on the biggest chapter of my life.

“Over the next year I will be planning my wedding and beginning the steps into starting a family. And I feel truly blessed and excited for everyone to come on this new journey with me.”

What’s more, Gemma’s fans were over the moon to hear about her new reality show.

Rushing to the comments section, one person wrote: “Awww great news! Congratulations honey.”

Someone else also added: “My prayers have been answered to have you back on our screens!”

TOWIE star Harry Derbidge third chimed in: “Well done Gemma!”

Gemma’s show airs next year (Credit: YouTube)

Is Gemma Collins trying for a baby?

Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby is set to air on Sky Max and streaming service NOW in 2026. However, an exact air date is yet to be confirmed.

Talking about the series, Gemma said: “This really is the most important year of my life. Ad for the first time, people will get to see the Gemma behind the GC. Over the next year, I will be planning my wedding and beginning the steps to starting a family.”

She then added: “I’ve always felt natural in front of the cameras. But now I want to let the world see the real, raw me, sharing the most intimate and personal times in my life. I feel ready to truly open up. Not just about the present, but about my past and everything I’ve been through to become the woman I am today. I feel truly blessed and excited for everyone to come with me on this new chapter of my life.”

Read more: Concerns as Gemma Collins put on a drip and doctors forced to step in amid secret health diagnosis

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know