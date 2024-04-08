Inside Gemma Collins and fiancé Rami’s wedding plans – three celebrations; Lady Gaga dress; ‘recreating’ Victoria Beckham tiara moment

Gemma Collins is going full steam ahead for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash. The happy couple have been together on and off for many years and just last month, Rami finally popped the question.

Gemma, of course, has big plans. The TOWIE star has shared a glimpse into the lavish celebrations she has in store for their 2026 wedding.

It’s no surprise though that their nuptials are going to be anything but ordinary, with the pair even preparing to have three celebrations!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

Inside Gemma Collins’ wedding plans

In February, Rami whisked Gemma off on a luxurious Maldives trip to celebrate her birthday – it was here that he got down on one knee. Rami spared no expense either, as he opted for a Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian inspired beach display to propose to Gemma.

On the trip, Rami took Gemma for her favourite meal, sushi. During the dinner date, Rami disappeared to the toilet before returning and asking Gemma to look over the beach view – where he had set up lights that read: “Will you marry me?”

It was such a beautiful moment.

Gemma described to the Mirror and OK!: “It was such a beautiful moment. He then walked me down to the beach, which they’d closed just for us, and there were hundreds of roses on the sand. It looked like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s proposal.”

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash have big wedding plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collin’s romantic proposal

Rami really went the extra mile. The pair explained to the publications all the intricacies that went into the special moment, as well as the plans they have for their wedding – which they aim to have in 2026.

Rami put a lot of effort into making sure everything was perfect for when he asked Gemma to marry him, including roping in people who worked at the private island resort to help with the secret celebrations.

The businessman even had a seaplane fly lots of Gemma’s favourite flowers, roses, in from Malé, the capital of the Maldives. He elaborately decorated the beach with the roses alongside a huge screen that played Gemma’s favourite movie, House of Gucci.

Rami’s attention to detail didn’t end there. He ensured the GC’s huge engagement ring was designed with the royal family’s jewellery in mind, due to Gemma’s love for the royals.

Gemma plans to have three wedding ceremonies (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins’ wedding: Jedward, Lady Gaga and Victoria Beckham

Gemma’s wedding sounds like it is going to be a star-studded affair. The star has joked that she would like Jedward, who are the godparents to her dogs, to walk her down the aisle due to their close bond.

The GC even has plans for Andrea Bocelli (the Italian tenor) to sing at her Tuscan themed engagement party, where she will walk barefoot and enjoy Italian food at the garden party celebrations.

Gem’s luxurious ideas don’t end there. She even hopes to have a Lady Gaga inspired gown – a nod to her favourite movie, House of Gucci. Gem hopes to have a lace wedding dress, just like the one featured in the movie.

The reality star has even claimed that there isn’t any “bad blood” between her and her TOWIE castmates, so they might even make it to the guest list.

I might even go back to my roots and wear something really Essex-like and over the top.

Obviously, with three ceremonies in store, Gemma will have to have more than one outfit. She explained: “I might even go back to my roots and wear something really Essex-like and over the top. At the moment I’m thinking something Italian-themed, then a ‘wow’ one with a huge train.

I might even recreate Victoria Beckham’s wedding moment with the tiara.

“I might even recreate Victoria Beckham’s wedding moment with the tiara, I loved that.”

Gemma said of her extravagant ceremonies: “The main one will be somewhere fabulous in the UK, the second maybe abroad, and the third will be the formal one for our closest friends and family.”

Read more: All the details on Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash’s stunning Maldives engagement – from ‘hundreds of roses’ being flown out to ‘big sparkler’ ring

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.