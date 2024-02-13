All the details on Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash’s stunning Maldives engagement – from ‘hundreds of roses’ being flown out to ‘big sparkler’ ring

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash are engaged as he got down on one knee in the Maldives.

The former TOWIE and Dancing On Ice star has had a rollercoaster relationship with Rami, having previously split up.

But now the pair seem happier than ever and Rami has decided to take that next big step (again!) – apparently with a “big sparkler”. This is the third time the pair have got engaged.

Let’s take a look into Gemma and Rami’s stunning engagement…

Gemma and Rami are engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash engaged

In images obtained by The Sun, Rami is seen getting down on one knee in front of Gemma. Gemma, 43, embraces Rami before the couple smile surrounded by the beautiful setting.

Rose petals are seen scattered across the sand while a candle-lit dinner is placed behind them.

Rami popped the question again in the Maldives, and Gemma had no idea it was coming, she was so shocked.

The shape of a heart had also been carved into the sand and lit up by lights.

According to The Sun, Rami had “Will You Marry Me?” light up on the sand.

Rami proposed in the Maldives (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An insider spilled: “Rami popped the question again in the Maldives, and Gemma had no idea it was coming, she was so shocked.

“She is absolutely thrilled and she can’t believe it is finally happening. Rami had flown out hundreds of roses and there were thousands of petals. She didn’t know what was happening until a huge platter of cakes came out and as Gemma started eating her mango dessert, Rami surprised her and said, ‘look at that’.

“He had lit up, ‘Will You Marry Me?’ on the sand.”

More details on the engagement

Meanwhile, the source claimed that Gemma had “no idea” and she just thought they were “having a relaxing dinner on the beach”.

They said she had “no makeup on” and described the engagement as a “beautiful natural moment and she couldn’t have wished for anything more”.

Awwww!

Rami presented Gemma with an “absolutely amazing” ring, the source claimed, in a shell. The ring was also described as a “huge big sparkler”.

Gemma was reportedly left in tears over the proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

Gemma and Rami’s romance

Bake Off star Gemma and Rami first struck up a romance back in 2011. They even became engaged. But they split in 2014.

However, the pair rekindled their romance in late 2020. They got re-engaged in 2021. Last year, Gemma shared that they were calling off wedding plans however.

Read more: Gemma Collins cancels wedding to Rami Hawash as she shares ‘honest’ reason behind decision

She told The Sun: “Me and Rami are both free spirits, he has been married before and funnily enough we were looking at pictures of us and we have known each other for so long. We have agreed that if we are both still together at 50 then we will do it.”

Gemma has also opened up about her fertility issues on a few occasions. But she remains hopeful and “positive” that she can have a baby in the future.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals another setback in her fertility journey as hospital appointment is cancelled

What do you think of Gemma and Rami’s engagement? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and send your congratulations.