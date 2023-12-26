Gemma Collins reveals another setback in her fertility journey as hospital appointment is cancelled

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has revealed another setback in her journey to try and get pregnant after doctors cancelled an upcoming hospital appointment.

Gemma, 42, has remained hopeful in her quest to conceive a child with fiancé Rami Hawash. The reality TV star has suffered three miscarriages over the years but remains determined to conceive.

However, her quest hit another stumbling block this week when an upcoming hospital appointment was cancelled.

Gemma has been open about her struggles with fertility (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Gemma Collins reveals disappointment after suffering another baby setback

Speaking to MailOnline, Gemma described her plans for the appointment – which sadly did not come to pass.

“Well, I was meant to have an appointment the other day and the doctor cancelled, so I’m starting it picking it up again in February. Hopefully, in 2024, The GC’s child will be born,” Gemma told the tabloid.

However, this didn’t stop Gemma from discussing her plans for the birth – which will take place at Portland Private Hospital amid great pomp and circumstance.

My child is going to be a gift from God.

“I’m going to do a press call. I saw David Beckham out there when Victoria had the baby. And I’ll be sending Rami out to say mother and child are doing well, and then I’ll appear like the royals do,” she said.

“I mean, my child is going to be a gift from God. Everyone’s wanted me to have a baby for so long, haven’t they?” she joked.

Gemma has previously admitted that pregnancy may not be in her future (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Gemma Collins opens up about pregnancy journey

Earlier this year, Gemma opened up about her fertility journey so far. While she has been open about wanting children, she has admitted that this may not ultimately happen.

Gemma has been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which affects her chances of fertility, and has resulted in three ‘devastating’ miscarriages.

“It’s just not happened for me,” Gemma told The Sun earlier this year. “I don’t know if I want to go down the road of IVF because I’m a firm believer in that if it happens, it happens.”

However, Gemma is now seeking medical intervention in order to have a child.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals ‘scary 24 hours’ as her dad rushed to hospital

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!