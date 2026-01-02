Reality favourite Gemma Collins has revealed that she and her fiancé will be having a baby this year.

The 44-year-old former TOWIE star has been in an on-and-off relationship with her partner Rami Hawash. The pair first got engaged in 2013 before calling things off.

However, since rekindling their love, Gemma confirmed they were engaged again in December 2021.

Gemma and Rami have been engaged since 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins reveals she’s ‘having a baby’ this year

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (January 1), Gemma revealed she had the “most fantastic NYE” with her “faves”.

As she celebrated the new year with friends and Rami at The Ned Hotel in London, Gemma said, “It was the final drink of champagne as I have a wedding to plan”.

She has also expressed her desire to become a mum and has been open about her battle with infertility. In the same post, Gemma stated she and Rami plan on starting a family together in 2026, stating: “Yes I’m getting married this year and YES I’m having a baby.”

“We had the most amazing evening @thenedlondon it was out of this world and the staff are first class the canopy’s the entertainment just kept coming you should all book now for next year,” Gemma added.

‘You will be the best mum’

Gemma was immediately flooded with support. While Gemma didn’t confirm she was pregnant, her followers manifested her dreams come true.

“Omg exciting times ahead. Massive congratulations,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations Gemma islands in the stream dreams do come true,” another person shared.

“Celebrate the good times and life, happy new year,” her showbiz pals Jedward added.

“Aww…What lovely news. Congratulations to you and Rammi, you will be a wonderful mum and this will give your mum something to look forward too and focus on.. another grandchild. So happy for you Gem sending love and blessings,” a fourth said.

“Omg congratulations. You will be the best mum,” another person wrote.

