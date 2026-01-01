All the celebrities getting married in 2026 – from Kelly Osbourne to Gemma Collins

It looks like 2026 is going to be a good one as several stars are set to tie the knot this year – but what celebrity weddings are we looking forward to?

From lavish parties to more intimate ceremonies, celebrity weddings are coming thick and fast this upcoming year.

So, read on as we break down the biggest and best weddings to look out for – from reality TV stars such as Gemma Collins and Scarlett Moffatt to global pop sensations like Adele and Taylor Swift.

Taylor and Travis are planning their wedding (Credit: YouTube)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s celebrity wedding is going to be the event of 2026. According to Page Six, it’s happening on June 13, at the sprawling Ocean House in Rhode Island.

Reportedly, she was so keen to marry on that day (we all know she loves the number 13) that she cut a cheque to the other bride who had booked their wedding for that day.

On Travis’ proposal, which quickly went viral on Instagram, Taylor told Ryan Seacrest: “I share so much of our relationship with the world that the moment that that happened, it’s like, I’ll have it forever, and that will always be mine.

“There’s so much that is shared with the world…[because] we’re both very public-facing people and both of our career paths involve entertaining people.”

Adele and Rich Paul

Will they finally tie the knot? (Credit: Splash News)

Adele and multi-millionaire Rich Paul got engaged back in 2024. In true Adele style, she announced the engagement during a concert, responding to a ‘Will you marry me?’ sign by saying: “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t, but I appreciate it, thank you.”

She then flashed her, frankly, huge ring to the audience.

Also that year, she announced a “big break” from music. Since then, apart from a few public appearances, we haven’t really heard much from Adele. We can only assume that she’s been spending the year planning for one of the most anticipated wedding in showbiz. After all, she’s had plenty of time…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEMI RODGERS (@kemirodgers)

I’m A Celeb star Kemi Rodgers and Thomas Hannett

I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked host Kemi Rodgers announced her engagement to boyfriend Thomas Hannett.

Her co-worker partner got down on one knee while they were out in Australia for the recent series that saw Angry Ginge take the crown. She revealed her sparkly new ring just before Christmas and after the 2025 season wrapped up.

Kemi revealed her romance with her co-worker back in September after they kept it hush-hush for a year.

Captioning a post on Instagram, Kemi sweetly wrote: “I said yes.”

It’s not clear if they’re hoping to make 2026 the year of the wedding. However, they became engaged a year after dating so maybe they don’t want to wait around for their nuptials!

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

In a true fairy tale, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson got engaged in July 2025, having known each other since 1999. Sid popped the question backstage during Ozzy’s farewell show.

Speaking to Closer magazine about the nuptials, Kelly admitted: “I want nothing to do with it, because if it was up to me, we’d get married at the registry office and then take over a pub. But it is not up to me – I’m letting my mum plan it.”

She also confirmed that the wedding would be a destination wedding, joking: “That way, only the people who really like you will come.”

After Ozzy’s death, it has been a tough few months for the family. A 2026 celebrity wedding will definitely bring the family together, so fingers crossed it happens!

Gemma Collins wants three weddings! (Credit: Splash News and Pictures)

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash

Ever the diva, the GC, who got engaged to Rami Hawash in 2024, isn’t just planning one celebrity wedding: she’s planning three!

Back in 2024, she told OK! “Everyone keeps asking us: ‘When is the wedding?’ but we’re not going to do it until 2026 and it’ll likely be a winter wedding. Rami turns 50 that year too, so it’ll be a huge celebration. I spoke to an astrologer and they said that is the luckiest year to get married.

“I think we’re actually going to have three weddings,” she added. “The main one will be somewhere fabulous in the UK, the second maybe abroad, and the third will be the formal one for our closest friends and family.”

Naturally, she’s planning to get three wedding dresses, with each outfit paying homage to the likes of Victoria Beckham and Lady Gaga in House of Gucci.

She continued: “We’ll have DJ Fat Tony perform a set and Jedward will obviously be there. I joked to my mum that I might have them walk me down the aisle – they are my dog’s godfathers, after all. They’re honestly like family to me, I adore them.”

Gemma has been documenting the wedding planning process in the upcoming Sky series Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby. So, it’s possible we’ll be able to see the wedding(s) on-screen, too.

Adam Collard and Laura Woods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Woods (@laurawoodsy)

Love Island lothario Adam Collard, 29, was tamed by fiancée Laura Woods, 38, who he proposed to in September 2024. Since then, the pair have welcomed baby Leo and moved house.

Amid all this business, Adam admitted to OK! in August that the celebrity wedding was on the “backburner” — but a 2026 wedding is definitely on the cards.

“We’d started to plan [the wedding] but now we’ve moved house we’re going to do it nearer our new place,” he said. “It’s on the back burner at the moment, but it’s going to be a 2026 wedding.”

Joking about their nine-year age gap, Adam added: “I honestly think Laura is delaying it until I turn 30 so we’re both in our thirties for it!”

Scarlett Moffatt and Scott Dobinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt got engaged to policeman and baby daddy Scott Dobinson in 2023. In an August 2025 interview, she revealed that they were looking at venues.

When asked about a potential wedding timeframe, Scarlett said: “I’m hoping to do it next year but maybe that’s too adventurous? It takes a lot to plan a wedding, but I’ve got this in the bag.”

She later confirmed to New! magazine in October that she had set a date.

“We booked a date and I can’t tell you how excited I am!” she said. “I’ve just booked a venue for seven months’ time, I’ve been so busy filming. And now I’m like… at some point me and Scott are going to get married.”

She added: “We are going to have to plan what we want this wedding to look like! It’s going to be up north so we must have seen every venue in County Durham and the north-east in general.”

Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin

Amanda was previously in a relationship with Martin Freeman (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda and Jonathan got engaged back in 2021. The Strictly Come Dancing star and escape artist were meant to be wed in 2025. However, they were forced to delay the wedding due to “litigation” issues concerning Jonathan and Amanda’s ongoing feud with former SCD partner Giovanni Pernice.

“Last year [2024] was one of the worst years of my entire life,” Amanda said.

“I was very close to having a breakdown because of the constant barrage of abuse and hideousness. And you just think, ‘How can I refuel the positivity?’ And Jonathan was amazing. My friends were amazing. My kids were wonderful, though I was trying to shield them from it.”

James reportedly popped the question ahead of Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Could this be the year for James Martin?

TV chef James Martin has also asked the important question over the festive season – but before the big day.

The Saturday Kitchen star reportedly asked personal trainer partner Kim Johnson to be his bride, after previously vowing to never get married.

The 53-year-old has been dating Kim for nearly two years, and a source claims he has ‘never been happier’.

But James previously admitted that marriage didn’t ‘interest him in the slightest’ – which appears to be old news now!

He previously dated Louise Davies for 12 years before they called it quits in December 2023. James as also been linked to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. Whereas Kim was married to Arun Nayar, Elizabeth Hurley’s ex-husband, before they parted aways in 2017.

The star hasn’t responded to the reports, so we’re not sure if this will be the year they want to walk down the aisle!

Read More: Inside Nick Ferrari’s gorgeous second wedding – celebrity guests; stunning venue; Myleene’s musical surprise

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!