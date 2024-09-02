Adele has left music lovers reeling after sharing a shock career announcement which means she won’t be in the spotlight so often. The Someone Like You hitmaker is set to take an extended break after her recent tour.

The superstar has shared a major life change which means fans will see her drastically less!

Adele has shared a career announcement (Credit: The Graham Norton Show / BBC)

Adele shares shock career announcement

Sorry Adele fans, it seems like the Go Easy On Me songstress is ready to hang up for her microphone – for a while, anyway!

During her headlining show in Munich, Germany, over the weekend (August 31), Adele announced she would be embarking on a lengthy “break” from the stage.

I’ll miss you terribly, but I’ll remember these shows for eternity.

An evidently emotional Adele could be seen in the clip addressing the crowd as she shared the news. She explained: “I just need a rest. I’ve spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now.”

Adele continued: “Everyone who’s ever come to any one of my shows ever, thank you so much for coming. I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very [bleep] good at it and I’ve really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I would ever do.

The star is ready for a break (Credit: The Graham Norton Show / BBC / Youtube)

Adele is heading on a break

“I have 10 shows left after this, back in my residency… but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break… I want to live my new life that I’ve been building. I’ll miss you terribly, but I’ll remember these shows for eternity.”

Adele’s Saturday night Munich concert was meant to be the final show of her tour, but several rescheduled dates means she will be closing off her run of shows with her Las Vegas residency in November.

Adele addressed her mini Munich residency on social media and wrote that it was “a bit random, but still fabulous!”

We’ll miss you Adele!

