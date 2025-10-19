Scarlett Moffatt reveals date of wedding to Scott Dobinson as she admits ‘my relationship’s changed’

Scarlett Moffatt has spoken out about her wedding plans ahead of her big day with fiancé and baby daddy Scott Dobinson.

The TV presenter shot to fame when she appeared on Gogglebox. Since then, Scarlett has become a regular on screens, from stints on I’m A Celebrity… to Pilgrimage: Road to the Scottish Highlands – which airs today (October 19).

Away from the TV shows though, Scarlett is loved-up with Scott. The pair are parents to two-year-old Jude Xavier Dobinson and got engaged in 2023.

And recently, Scarlett issued a major wedding update as she admitted there’s been a big “change” in her relationship with Scott over the past few years.

The pair have been engaged since 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt reveals wedding plans to Scott

Scarlett and Scott first struck up a romance back in 2019 after having known each other for several years. Going from strength to strength, they welcomed their first child Jude Xavier Dobinson in June 2023.

“My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks,” Scarlett wrote in the caption of a post announcing his birth.

And just five months later, Scarlett and Scott got engaged, after Scott got down on one knee for a romantic proposal at their home which involved their baby son Jude.

Now, almost two years since their engagement and Scarlett has candidly shared how the wedding plans are going.

The presenter said her relationship has ‘changed’ since having kids (Credit:ITV)

Scarlett on how her romance has ‘changed’

Talking to New! magazine, Scarlett revealed: “We booked a date and I can’t tell you how excited I am! I’ve just booked a venue for seven months’ time, I’ve been so busy filming. And now I’m like… at some point me and Scott are going to get married.”

Sharing more details about her big day, Scarlett added: “We are going to have to plan what we want this wedding to look like! It’s going to be up north so we must have seen every venue in County Durham and the north-east in general!”

Scarlett also opened up about how her relationship with Scott has “changed” since welcoming their son Jude.

Talking about motherhood, she said: “It is hard, it is tiring but it’s just so much fun. Scott and I are getting married soon, and it’s changed our relationship. I look at him when he’s with Jude and it makes me think, I definitely made the right choice. It makes me love him more.”

Watch Scarlett on Pilgrimage: Road to the Scottish Highlands on Sunday (October 19) at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt’s heartbreaking response to ‘vile’ body shaming trolls: ‘Crying my eyes out!’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.