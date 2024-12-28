Everything we know about Scarlett Moffatt’s wedding – date, son Jude’s role and secretly eloping to Vegas

Scarlett Moffatt is engaged to partner Scott Dobinson – but what have they said about their wedding plans?

Reality star Scarlett – who is on The Weakest Link on Saturday (December 28) – got engaged to Scott back in November 2023. The pair are proud parents to a son, Jude – born in June last year.

But what is the date of her wedding? And does she plan to change her last name? Keep on reading to find out…

The reality star is engaged to her partner Scott (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt teases wedding date with partner

Scarlett shared to The Mirror earlier this month that she hasn’t planned for the wedding fully yet. But once Christmas is done, she items to focus fully on the big day.

She promised she would sort it as “otherwise I don’t think it’s going to happen because we’re so laid back”.

And when quizzed about a date, Scarlett said: “It’s probably going to be in 2026.”

Scarlett Moffatt and partner almost tied the knot in Vegas

What’s more, it turns out Scarlett and partner Scott even flew out to Vegas and attempted to tie the knot.

At the time, her parents took baby Jude to Ibiza for the weekend, so Scarlett and Scott headed to Vegas. Scarlett even packed a white dress.

“Because I was like, ‘will we?’. And then when we got there we were both like, actually, we really want our family around us, so we didn’t end up doing it but I actually did take an outfit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt on son Jude’s role at wedding

A proud mama to son Jude, Scarlett plans to involve her little boy in the big day.

“I need my family there, Scott needs his family there. We have a small circle of friends, but they’re like family as well and I just think they’re the people that matter. Now that we have Jude, I’m like, I want him to be in the wedding pictures even though he won’t remember it, we’ll remember him there,” Scarlett said.

Scarlett on changing her name

Gogglebox star Scarlett also shared that she plans to change her last name too.

She said: “I really want to have the same last name as my little boy and make that commitment to Scott but then [when I got to Vegas] I was like no, this [a wedding] just doesn’t feel right.”

Watch Scarlett Moffatt on The Weakest Link on Saturday (December 28) at 7:30pm on BBC One.

Read more: Scott Mills’ idyllic Barcelona wedding with Rylan Clark, Scarlett Moffatt and Zoe Ball in attendance