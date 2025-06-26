Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt has admitted she’s been left emotional after her son celebrated his birthday today (June 26).

The reality star, 34, is a proud mama to Jude – born in June 2023. Scarlett shares her son with her fiancé Scott Dobinson.

And this week, Scarlett and Scott celebrated Jude’s birthday – with Scarlett admitting it was an emotional day for her.

Scarlett’s son turned two this week (Credit: YouTube)

Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt ‘so full of emotion’

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (June 25), the day before Jude’s birthday, Scarlett shared an adorable throwback video of her singing to her son when he was a baby.

The I’m A Celeb winner showed off her sweet vocal chops as she performed You Are My Sunshine to Jude, who was resting on her chest.

An emotional Scarlett reflected on the past two years and wrote in the caption: “How is my baby 2 years old tomorrow.

“I feel so full of emotion as I’m blowing up balloons & looking at his lightning McQueen cake. Time is a blessing and also a thief. I feel like I have so many amazing memories of you as a baby but it’s went far too quick. Keep being 2 fast and 2 curious my darling boy Jude.”

Scarlett supported by fans

Fans of Gogglebox star Scarlett rushed to the comments section to gush over the adorable video. One person said: “You are an amazing mum. Happiest birthday for tomorrow.”

Someone else added: “You are amazing mammy to Jude!! & Need to show your voice off more it’s beautiful. Hope Jude has amazing birthday, can’t believe he’s 2 already!! Time really does go by too fast!”

A third also wrote: “Aw he’s cute, you’re doing great.”

She shared an adorable video (Credit: InstagramStory)

Scarlett celebrates Jude’s birthday

Meanwhile, on Jude’s birthday on Thursday (June 26), Scarlett shared another sweet video.

In the clip, Scarlett and Scott sang happy birthday to Jude before he blew out the candles on a Lighting McQueen birthday cake.

“Happy Birthday to our darling boy Jude who is 2 today,” Scarlett said in the caption.

She added: “The best morning & afternoon spent with just us 3- the 3 little musketeers lol, filled with cake, cars & homemade decorations.

“These last two years have been so magical watching you grow, I have had a few tears just because time has went to quick. However it’s time to get the sausage rolls in the oven lol.”

