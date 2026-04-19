Josie Gibson in shock end-of-life admission as funeral plans shared: ‘I want drag queens dragging my coffin in’

Josie Gibson, who is starring in Josie’s Taste of the West Country today (April 19), previously opened up about her funeral plans.

The 41-year-old former Big Brother winner, who shares a son, Reggie-James, eight, with ex-boyfriend Terry Bond, made the shock admission while presenting ITV’s This Morning.

While co-hosting alongside Irish presenter Craig Doyle in August 2024, she opened up about her final wishes. So much so that she’s already started planning her funeral and even prepared a special video message to be watched by loved ones.

Josie admitted she has her funeral plans sorted (Credit: YouTube)

Josie Gibson shared her funeral plans

Following new insights from funeral directors, Josie and Craig spoke to Nick Ferrari and explored how funerals are increasingly becoming more celebratory rather than sombre.

Josie admitted she was totally up for the idea and surprisingly revealed what she has planned for her own, despite being young.

“I want drag queens bringing my coffin in, I want disco music and I’ve already made a video,” she said.

Josie wasn’t alone, however. Nick also shared an idea he had for his funeral.

“I want stunning Moulin Rouge dancers to come and throw a single white rose onto my coffin and then run off weeping,” he told Josie and Craig.

Josie’s new show has caused her stress (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’ve even started to have some eyesight issues’

On Josie’s new ITV show, Josie Gibson’s Big Country Build, viewers will watch her home in Somerset after filming the entire thing.

However, with the project officially underway, she previously admitted in an interview just how stressful the process had been for her.

“I’m trying to do it as cheaply as possible. But I have bitten off a lot more than I can chew,” she told Closer last November.

Josie added: “The amount of stress it’s taken to this stage is ridiculous. And everything has been on my shoulders. I’ve even started to have some eyesight issues because of it.”

Read more: ‘Gorgeous’ Josie Gibson leaves This Morning viewers divided as she shows off glam look

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