Tyler West reveals severe disorder following traumatic childhood experience

Tyler West, who is appearing on Sunday Brunch today (April 19), opened up about how his mental health suffered following a violent incident outside his home.

The 30-year-old, who got engaged to partner Molly Rainford last August, met his wife-to-be while competing on Strictly in 2022. However, nearly four years down the line, the pair have yet to tie the knot.

In a recent interview, they admitted it’s been a “struggle” planning their wedding.

However, during a conversation earlier this month, Tyler discussed his severe disorder that stems from childhood.

Tyler witnessed a fatal stabbing outside his house (Credit: YouTube)

Tyler West reveals traumatic childhood experience

While speaking to Pete Wicks on his Man Made podcast, Tyler revealed that he witnessed a fatal stabbing outside his council estate in south London when he was 14. The awful ordeal triggered his mental health and left a lasting impact on him.

“That was one of, and I didn’t know it at the time, but I never knew that that would be something that changed the course of my life forever,” he said.

Tyler recounted the horrifying incident in graphic detail, describing how he saw two men armed with a 12-inch blade attack another man, cutting his neck before the victim collapsed.

“I saw the men coming back out, and then they’re trying to put the body in a bag. And it was, it was horrible,” he continued.

Tyler said he saw the attackers flee into a nearby flat, while he and his mother ran outside to assist the injured man.

“My mum’s trying to put the towels on the wounds, I’m standing over this man’s body. I was in hysterics, I was like, I was in shock. I couldn’t feel the tears running down my face,” he added.

The horrific ordeal impacted his health (Credit: YouTube)

Tyler ‘couldn’t use a knife and fork at dinner’

The horrific incident left Tyler fearful of opening his blinds, recalling that his “bedroom was complete total darkness”. He also noted that he “couldn’t use a knife and fork at dinner” and developed severe OCD.

The Lorraine presenter said he was left living in fear, worrying that something terrible would happen if he didn’t make his bed, and avoiding the side of the street where the attack had taken place.

Tyler also became convinced that anyone drinking alcohol nearby posed a serious threat, while even scenes of violence on television would trigger him.

His intense anxiety meant he missed large stretches of school during that time.

Read more: ‘Biggest challenge in our relationship!’ Engaged couple Molly Rainford and Tyler West supported as they make ‘exciting’ joint announcement

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