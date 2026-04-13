Tyler West and Molly Rainford have opened up about planning their wedding in a new interview, admitting it is a “struggle”.

The couple, who got engaged last August, met while competing on Strictly in 2022. However, nearly four years down the line, the pair have yet to tie the knot.

Molly and Tyler got engaged last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

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Tyler West and Molly Rainford admit their wedding has been a ‘struggle’

While speaking to the Mirror, Tyler admitted they are currently planning for their big day. That said, it appears to be a bigger challenge than they expected.

“Planning a wedding is… wow, a whole other job. Honestly, you need to take a sabbatical to do that wedding planning! I swear to God, I’m going to, like, request annual leave,” he said.

Molly admitted the couple are in no rush, explaining: “It’s one of those things, you’re only ever engaged once – we always said that – so you want to enjoy it.”

“Yeah, we’re trying to soak up this moment because once you’re married, you’ll be married forever. You’re now fiancés; you’ve got to enjoy that phase.”

On a more funny note, Tyler revealed that Molly has a “spreadsheet” which she changes regularly.

“I’m just very indecisive about everything, so it’s a struggle. It’s a great start!” she said.

Molly and Tyler got engaged in Mykonos (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I bought the ring like four months into our relationship’

During a joint appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast last November, Tyler admitted he had been planning to marry Molly long before getting down on one knee in Mykonos.

“I actually bought the ring like four months into our relationship, when you know you know. So that was time ago, so then I was actually planning to do it like earlier in the year and then all of a sudden Race Across the World came up and I was like, ok, I can’t do it there,” he said.

“But what was funny on the show, like I don’t know if we’re going to see it, but Molly kept like fake proposing to me in certain like romantic locations.”

Read more: ‘Biggest challenge in our relationship!’ Engaged couple Molly Rainford and Tyler West supported as they make ‘exciting’ joint announcement

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