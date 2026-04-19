‘I was fat’: How Martin Clunes lost three stone in just three months

Martin Clunes previously lost three stone in just three months and revealed the secret behind his slender figure.

Back in 2012, Martin dropped several pounds and speculation mounted over how he achieved the impressive feat.

And several years later, Martin – who is on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (April 19) – opened up about how he achieved his weight loss.

Martin has been open about the weight loss (Credit: Shutterstock)

Martin Clunes’ secret to weight loss

Talking to MailOnline, Martin revealed his weight loss in 2012 was due to him adopting the 5:2 diet, before moving to a 6:1 regime.

“I was fat – and while I was getting heavy, I had tired knees and stuff,” he told the publication in 2017.

The 5:2 diet was popularised by the late TV doctor Michael Mosley, who tragically died in 2024 on a Greek island. The diet requires you to eat without restrictions for five days of the week. But for the other two days, you then have to dramatically lower your calorie intake.

“So I thought I’d try that diet and the weight came off. I lost about three stone in as many months. It’s great – and it’s supposed to be good for cholesterol, too. Now I do 6:1 and that seems to work fine. I eat anything I want on the other days. It’s easy and seems to keep the weight off me.”

Martin also noted that he is able to keep in shape due to his working farm in Dorset. He shared: “I have a couple of big horses and ride them. I’m very healthy. This is a difficult age, obviously, but I’m doing fine – I’m not on any medication.”

Martin’s undergone a weight loss journey in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin on ‘his version’ of the 5:2 diet

Meanwhile, more recently, Martin gave an update on his 5:2 diet lifestyle. He told The Times: “I’m also doing my version of the 5:2 diet. I fast on Monday, which feels like payback after all the indulgence on the weekend.”

He then shared that on a weekend he’ll have a bacon sandwich around lunchtime before settling down in the evening by making a fish pie and watching TV with his wife Phillipa.

“That’s the best time, when it’s just us. These days John [his dog] sticks to her like a limpet while Murray [his other dog] lies across the back of the sofa like a draught excluder,” he added.

Watch Martin on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday (April 19) at 9:30am on ITV1.

Read more: Martin Clunes’ real life scandals and controversies as he plays disgraced TV presenter Huw Edwards

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