Martin Clunes’ real life scandals and controversies as he plays disgraced TV presenter Huw Edwards

Martin Clunes is stepping into one of the most challenging roles of his career in Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards — and it’s a move that’s got plenty of people talking. After decades as one of TV’s most dependable nice guys, the 64-year-old is now firmly embracing darker territory, both on screen and, at times, off it.

The London-born actor has spent over 40 years charming audiences with likeable roles. But recently, there’s been a noticeable shift. Earlier this year he took on the role of the volatile Mr Earnshaw in Wuthering Heights, and now he’s portraying disgraced presenter Huw Edwards in a Channel 5 factual drama.

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards explores how the once highly respected BBC newsreader groomed a vulnerable 17-year-old boy. At the height of his career, Huw was one of the most trusted figures on British television — famously announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. But by 2023, everything had unravelled.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

As Martin takes on the challenging role, we’re looking back at some of the controversies and setbacks that have punctuated his long career.

Actor Martin Clunes as Huw Edwards in the new factual drama (Credit: Channel 5)

Martin Clunes scandals: Dropped as a patron of an animal welfare charity

Back in 2019, Martin found himself under fire after footage showed him riding an elephant in Nepal during filming for ITV’s My Travels And Other Animals. The moment sparked criticism, with some branding the activity “exploitative”.

Animal welfare charity Born Free responded swiftly, describing the incident as “deeply unfortunate” and reiterating its opposition to the use of captive wild animals for entertainment.

They said: “Born Free has always been opposed to the exploitation of captive wild animals for entertainment and human interactions. There is clear evidence that training, keeping and riding captive elephants causes distress and suffering.”

The organisation later removed Martin from its website as a celebrity patron, despite his previous work supporting the charity.

Banned from driving

In November 2012, a court handed Martin a six-month driving ban. This was after he’d racked up 12 points on his licence from four separate speeding offences.

At the time, the accumulation of points led to an automatic disqualification by magistrates. While details of the individual incidents weren’t made public, the number of offences suggested repeated speeding.

In the UK, drivers can receive between three and 11 penalty points depending on the offence, and reaching 12 points within three years can result in a ban. Points can remain on a licence for several years depending on the offence.

At the time, Martin was 50 and living in Dorset.

Martin Clunes presenting Have I Got News for You – but sometimes he IS the news (Credit: Channel 5)

Martin Clunes scandals: Sacked by Churchill Insurance

The driving ban had wider consequences too. Churchill Insurance dropped Martin from his lucrative advertising deal. For several years, he’d appeared alongside the brand’s famous nodding dog.

The company confirmed it would move ahead with new campaigns following the news of his disqualification.

Martin later admitted he was taken aback by the decision. He called the company’s response “very heavy-handed” and “quite rude”. He added that he felt they cut ties abruptly without thanks.

He wasn’t the first to be dropped either. The company had previously dropped comedian Vic Reeves after a drink-driving conviction.

Backlash after ‘prostitution’ comments

Martin also faced criticism in 2019 after remarks he reportedly made at a charity event about actresses and film producers.

According to reports at the time, he suggested that some actresses flirted to secure roles, describing the situation as “a form of prostitution”.

He went on to say: “Of course it’s absolutely ghastly. It’s a form of prostitution — the oldest game in the book.”

The comments were made during the wider conversation surrounding the Harvey Weinstein scandal and did not go unnoticed by critics.

Actors Martin Clunes and Louis Ashbourne Serkis in much-hyped drama Out There (Credit: ITV)

Primetime show axed by ITV

More recently, Martin was left disappointed when ITV pulled the plug on his crime drama Out There after just one series.

The show, which aired in January 2025, saw him take on a grittier role as a father drawn into criminal dealings to protect his family in rural Wales. Despite early buzz, it failed to attract the viewing figures ITV had hoped for.

Speaking at the time, Martin admitted the team had been keen to continue but acknowledged it “didn’t quite pull the numbers”. ITV also praised the series but confirmed it hadn’t connected with a large enough audience to return.

Out There never quite matched the success of his long-running hit Doc Martin, which aired for ten series between 2004 and 2022.

Dispute with neighbours in Dorset

Away from the screen, Martin has also been embroiled in a long-running dispute with neighbours near his Dorset home.

For several years, he and other local residents opposed plans by New Age Travellers Theo Langton and Ruth McGill to establish a permanent caravan site close to his property.

Martin argued the proposed site posed a flood risk and was unsuitable for development. However, a report commissioned by the applicants concluded the land would remain safe from flooding for the foreseeable future.

Despite his objections — and hiring a leading planning barrister — councillors ultimately approved the application this year, allowing the couple to remain on the land.

Martin Clunes looks uncannily like Huw Edwards in the new drama (Credit: C5)

Martin Clunes scandals: Playing Huw Edwards in Channel 5 drama

Taking on Huw Edwards in the Channel 5 drama may be Martin’s most daring move yet. But not everyone is convinced it’s the right one.

For years, he’s been a familiar and reassuring face on primetime TV, from early sitcom roles to family favourites like Doc Martin and even voicing children’s characters such as Kipper. But now, he’s stepping firmly into much darker territory.

The drama is based on extensive research and first-hand accounts gathered over the past year. Explaining his decision to take part, Martin said he was drawn to the story of the victim, known as “Ryan”, and his family.

Still, the reaction has been mixed. Some viewers have questioned whether the story is too recent to dramatise. Others have said they were surprised to see him take on such a role.

Read more: Huw Edwards breaks silence ahead of Channel 5 drama to offer ‘explanation’ for his ‘shocking’ behaviour

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards airs at 9pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 on Channel 5.