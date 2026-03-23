Huw Edwards breaks silence ahead of Channel 5 drama to offer ‘explanation’ for his ‘shocking’ behaviour

Huw Edwards has issued a deeply personal statement ahead of Channel 5’s new factual drama, Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards.

In it, he hit back at the programme makers, before attempting to explain the events that led to his crimes.

The programme, airing tomorrow (March 24), stars Martin Clunes as Edwards. It charts the broadcaster’s dramatic fall from grace after he was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.

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But before it airs, Edwards has spoken out — not just to criticise the drama. But to give his own account of what he describes as a long and troubling personal decline.

Huw Edwards says he wants to tell his own side of the story (Credit: Splash News)

Huw Edwards shares regret in new statement

In his statement, Edwards emphasised that he had already accepted full responsibility for his actions in court. He also expressed what he described as profound remorse.

He said: “My deep regret and remorse for the crimes I committed were expressed in court. In pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity, I took full responsibility for my reprehensible actions. I am repelled by the idea that some people enjoy viewing indecent images of children. Every image represents an innocent victim. I offer my sincere and profound apologies for what I did.”

Edwards also opened up about the extent of his long-term mental health struggles, revealing he has lived with persistent mental illness for more than two decades.

He added: “I have been open about my struggle with persistent mental illness over a period of 25 years. What is less well known is the severity of that condition, which was managed successfully until the downward spiral which led to an appalling outcome.”

While he stressed this could never excuse his behaviour, he said it may help explain how his life deteriorated so significantly.

He said: “Mental illness is misunderstood by many but can never be an excuse for criminality. It can, however, at least help explain why people sometimes behave in shocking and reprehensible ways, and why things fell apart for me in the way they did.”

A desire to tell his own story

Edwards also revealed that he is working on his own account of events. But he admitted that progress has been slow due to what he described as a “fragile” state of health.

He suggested that his version would provide a fuller picture of what happened, particularly around the decline in his mental wellbeing and the decisions that followed.

Huw Edwards levels criticism at Channel 5 drama

Turning to the upcoming programme, Edwards criticised Channel 5 and its production company Wonderhood, arguing that the portrayal is unlikely to reflect reality.

He claimed “no attempt” was made to contact him to check “the truth of any aspect of their narrative”.

He added that the show is “hardly likely to convey the reality of what happened” and questioned whether contributors had been paid for their involvement.

Martin Clunes plays Huw Edwards in the Channel 5 drama (Credit: Channel 5)

Channel 5 responds

Channel 5 has defended the programme and its editorial process.

A spokesperson said: “Power: The Downfall Of Huw Edwards is based on extensive interviews with the victim, his family, the journalists who revealed his story, text exchanges between the victim and Edwards, and court reporting.

“It has been produced in accordance with Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code. All allegations made in the film were put to Huw Edwards via his solicitors six weeks before transmission.”

The production company, Wonderhood Studios, has also been approached for comment.

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards airs on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday (March 24).

Read more: Huw Edwards a ‘shadow of his former self’ after escaping jail

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