Martin Clunes takes on his most controversial role yet as disgraced BBC News presenter Huw Edwards in new C5 drama

Channel 5 has announced a new series, Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, which dramatises the fall from grace of the the BBC News presenter.

The potentially explosive series promises to delve deep into the scandal that shocked the British public in 2023. With its controversial subject matter and surprisingly lead actor, the series is sure to spark conversation when it airs later this year.

As the working title suggests, Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards will focus on the public cancellation of the once-celebrated BBC news presenter. Martin Clunes, best known for his roles in Doc Martin and Vanity Fair, takes on the uncharacteristically dark role of Edwards. This marks a significant departure from his usual fare – and could very well be his boldest career choice to date.

Here’s everything we know so far about Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards. Including the plot, cast, and eagerly awaited release date.

What’s Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards About?

Channel 5 has revealed that Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards will be a major, two-part factual drama. It will examine the shocking scandal that left the nation reeling in 2023. The channel has promised to go beyond the headlines, exploring how one of television’s most trusted figures groomed a vulnerable 17 year old.

The series won’t just focus on the scandal itself, but also on Edwards’ double life as it spiralled out of control. Of course, we now know that his culminated in the most dramatic announcement of his career. That was his complete departure from the public eye, following his conviction for serious child sexual offences.

Channel 5 claims that the drama has been crafted with a great deal of care. It has drawn from over a year of factual research, firsthand interviews, and cooperation from those involved in the case. The resulting drama will offer an emotional and nuanced look at how Edwards’ shocking secret life ultimately led to his disgrace.

Who’s playing Huw Edwards?

In what might be the most surprising casting decision of the year, Martin Clunes will portray the infamous news anchor Huw Edwards. Known for his roles in family-friendly shows like Doc Martin, this role is a stark contrast to his usual wholesome characters.

While this marks a dramatic shift for Clunes, it’s not the first time he’s played a real-life figure. Fans of the actor will remember him as DCI Colin Sutton in Manhunt, a crime drama based on true events. Clunes will also appear in the upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation alongside Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Channel 5 has yet to confirm the full cast, but with such a strong lead in Clunes, expectations are high for the rest of the ensemble.

How Many Episodes is Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards?

The drama will consist of just two episodes. While Channel 5 hasn’t confirmed if they’ll be feature-length, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot to pack into a short amount of time.

With so much ground to cover, these two episodes are expected to be tightly focused and packed with tension.

The Huw Edwards Scandal – what happened?

Once one of the most trusted faces in British news, Huw Edwards became the voice of the nation during significant moments – including announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. But behind closed doors, Edwards was living a dangerous secret life.

From soliciting explicit photos from young men to grooming a vulnerable 17-year-old, his online behaviour was nothing short of shocking. He was also involved in an online relationship with another man who sent him disturbing child abuse imagery.

A newspaper exposé finally broke the story in July 2023. At the time, The Sun revealed that a “top BBC star” had paid a teenager for explicit photos. Edwards was later investigated by the police and, in court, he subsequently pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

‘A Man in Power Betrayed His Status’

Ben Frow, Channel 5’s Chief Content Officer, summed up the significance of the story, saying: “This is an important and shocking story about a man in a position of power and trust betraying that status.”

He went on to add: “Through exclusive access to those involved in the case and those who investigated it, the drama explores the human cost behind the headlines. This collaboration between our factual and scripted teams is a first for Channel 5.”

When will Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards be released?

Channel 5 has yet to announce an official release date for the drama. But it’s expected to hit screens sometime in 2026 – though it could stretch into 2027, depending on scheduling.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as more details emerge!

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards will air on Channel 5 in 2026 or 2027.