In the latest Huw Edwards news, the former BBC news presenter has been spotted for the first time since dodging jail despite being found guilty of a string of sex offences.

The former newsreader looked almost unrecognisable in snaps published online. One passerby described Huw as being a “shadow of his former self”.

Huw Edwards resigned from the BBC last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Huw Edwards latest

In snaps obtained by a UK newspaper, Huw Edwards can be seen puffing away on a vape. The shamed TV host can be seen with a deep frown on his features whilst sporting a coat and lingering outside.

In the photos published by The Sun, Huw can be seen with grey stubble on his face akin to his grey locks. In some shots he appears to be fighting back a cough.

He was vaping and coughing and spluttering a bit, and didn’t look in the best shape.

A passer-by who saw the 63-year-old whilst on a stroll in Wales said: “Edwards was wandering around without being bothered by anyone. He looked a shadow of his former, super-confident self. But there was no mistaking it was him.

“But he was lucky to be enjoying his freedom when most people think he should have been jailed for what he did.”

The photos have emerged as insiders reportedly confirmed that he has not repaid any of the wages he received between his arrest and his resignation from the BBC.

Edwards was handed a six-month suspended sentence (Credit: BBC / Youtube)

Huw Edwards’ arrest

Edwards was raking in a £500k salary before he was arrested in November 2023. His arrest occurred after he was accused of sending 41 indecent images in a Whatsapp chat. Seven of them were the worst Category A level.

Despite this, he was not sacked – even though some senior BBC staff are said to have known of his arrest. Instead, the disgraced newsreader stepped down on “medical grounds” in April 2024.

This came after the shamed star was reportedly exposed for paying a vulnerable young man £35,000 for sex snaps, by the publication.

It was later revealed that he had been charged with making indecent images in July 2024. As a result, Huw pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children in September. He was later handed a six-month suspended jail sentence.

