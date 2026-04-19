Alison Hammond’s ‘concerns’ over relationship with age-gap boyfriend David Putman

Alison Hammond is worried about taking on the Strictly Come Dancing hosting role in case her relationship with boyfriend David Putman is hit with the show’s infamous curse, it’s been claimed.

The This Morning presenter was named as one of the stars on the BBC’s shortlist to host the series following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

However, sources have claimed that 51-year-old Alison is worried the show could heap pressure onto her romance with model David Putman, 29. Earlier this month, it was claimed the pair were secretly planning their wedding.

Alison and David live with the star’s son (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Alison Hammond’s concerns over Strictly curse with boyfriend David

Speaking to Closer, sources told how Alison is worried taking the job on Strictly could put her relationship with boyfriend David in jeopardy. An insider alleged: “Alison’s most worried about how the job would affect her and David. She feels they’ve got off lightly so far as people have left them alone. But she knows Strictly would bring increased interest in her love life. It would add more pressure.

“Alison is quite superstitious and doesn’t want to risk it. But pals are saddened, as they believe she shouldn’t be ruled by fear and should keep following her path with courage and optimism.”

They added: “Alison knows her TV career has been sky-high for years. But hosting Strictly would take her up a level, which she finds terrifying. She says it’s not practical with her current workload, but there’s a way she could make it work. Alison is scared her life would change under the pressure of the primetime spotlight.”

Alison is said to be concerned the Strictly hosting role would propel her romance further into the spotlight (Credit: Splash News)

Alison’s Strictly U-turn

The news came after Alison ruled herself out – then in – for the hosting role. She told the Radio Times she was “so busy” and had turned the gig down. She said she “can’t do it because everything clashes”.

However, speaking to Metro, she then revealed: ”Do you think I would turn down Strictly if Strictly came along? Who would turn down Strictly! They’d be absolutely crazy.”

Explaining her U-turn, she continued: “I was trying to back them off because ultimately everyone keeps putting my name in the mix and they’re ruining my chances of even getting on to Strictly, d’you know what I mean? You all need to stop talking about it because I need to get in.

“I’m not too busy, I’m fitter than I’ve ever been before. I can do Strictly. I can do it all. All these people saying: ‘I’m too busy, and I can’t do it…’, I could do Strictly. Let’s put that on the record.”

ED! has contacted Alison’s reps for comment.

Alison hosts The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Channel 4 Sunday (April 19) at 7.40pm. Your Song follows at 9pm.

Read more: Alison Hammond admits ‘I’m still overweight’ as she reveals her dress size following 13-stone weight loss

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.