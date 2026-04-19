Alison Hammond admits ‘I’m still overweight’ as she reveals her dress size following 13-stone weight loss

Alison Hammond has spoken candidly about her weight loss and body image, revealing her dress size and admitting she’s “still overweight”.

The This Morning presenter has long been open about her weight struggles. She revealed she weighed almost 30 stone at her heaviest, before losing 13 and a half stone through diet and exercise.

However, despite shedding the kilos, Alison recently admitted she’s “by far” not at her ideal weight for her height. The star also revealed her current dress size.

Alison Hammond has revealed that she is now a dress size 20 (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on impact weight loss had on her career

Speaking to The Telegraph earlier this month, Alison addressed criticism levelled at her shape and size. “They weren’t happy with me being big; they weren’t happy with me being small. I was one point away from being diabetic, and my mum was diabetic, so I’d seen what a struggle it was. I literally needed to be able to walk up the stairs,” she said.

She was also asked about the impact losing weight has had on her career, after Rebel Wilson said she noticed a decline in roles after losing weight and ‘un-typecasting herself as the funny fat girl’.

“Being fat doesn’t make you funny and being thin doesn’t make you less funny. The only thing I’ve noticed since becoming smaller is that I can take on more work. I don’t get as tired. My mental health’s better. I’m more nimble; I feel younger. But my career took off when I was a big girl, and my career is still great now that I’m smaller, so I think I’m accepted for who I am,” said Alison.

Alison Hammond has lose 13 and a half stone in recent years (Credit: Splash News)

Alison Hammond reveals her dress size

However, she did admit that people appear to forget that she is still overweight.

“It makes me laugh when I see comments like ‘Alison is so skinny now’. I’m still overweight! I’m a size 20! I’m by far not at my ideal weight for my height. But the main thing is my diabetes is now in the optimum range.”

In a comment that might shock her detractors, Alison also said that she likes being “bigger than everyone”. Se added that she wants to “fill space” and “not take up less space in the world”.

Catch Alison on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Sunday (April 19) from 7.40pm on Channel 4. Your Song follows it at 9pm.

Read more: Alison Hammond on ‘bittersweet’ TV departure

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