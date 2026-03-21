Alison Hammond on ‘bittersweet’ TV departure: ‘We want her to go and enjoy life’

Alison Hammond has opened up about Prue Leith’s The Great British Bake Off exit, calling it “bittersweet”.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend (March 21), Alison shared her thoughts on the major shake-up to the beloved baking series.

Noel, Alison, Paul and Prue are together no more on The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

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Alison Hammond on ‘bittersweet’ TV departure

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she admitted. “We love Prue. She’s incredible – she’s given nine years of her time, but we also want her to go and enjoy life as well.”

Alison added that while the team will miss Prue, there’s excitement about what’s next – especially with Nigella Lawson joining the show.

“We’re very excited that we’ve got Nigella Lawson. I can’t wait – I’m actually meeting her next week. We’re going to have a coffee and a little chat. She’s really excited.”

Hard no to Celebrity Traitors

She also addressed rumours about appearing on Celebrity Traitors, insisting her Bake Off commitments rule it out.

“I can’t do it, because I’m doing Bake Off… I wouldn’t want to be a Traitor though, I’d want to be a Faithful – I don’t want no stress!”

Alison also shared a surprising personal story during her chat with Jonathan Ross, revealing her family’s connection to boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

“Friends and family will call me Ali – Muhammad Ali… The three of us [Alison, her brother and her sister] are named after Muhammad Ali, because my dad was his bodyguard.”

The Jonathan Ross Show is back this weekend (Credit: ITV)

What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on tonight?

Fans hoping to tune in should note a schedule change.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs at 10pm on Saturday (March 21), later than its usual 9:25pm slot due to a shake-up on ITV.

New series Celebrity Sabotage is taking over the 8–9pm slot, shifting the rest of the evening schedule.

That means Britain’s Got Talent moves to 6:45pm, while The 1% Club airs at 9pm.

Gavin and Stacey’s Ruth Jones is one of the stars who will be appearing tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is on tonight?

Alongside Alison, Jonathan is joined by a host of big names.

Ruth Jones is on the sofa, as well as Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs tonight (March 21) at 10pm on ITV1.

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