All the hot men Josie Gibson’s been linked to, and the brutal reasons why none of them worked out

Josie Gibson was linked with ‘hot farrier’ Sam Wolfenden earlier this month – however, reports today (March 20), suggest that Josie’s ‘boyfriend’ Sam is actually engaged and shares a daughter with his childhood sweetheart fiancée Grace.

It’s not the first time Josie – who is mum to seven-year-old Reggie – has set tongues wagging by being pictured with a hunky man on her arm, though.

Here’s all the smoking hot men the 41-year-old This Morning presenter has been linked to other the years, and why they didn’t work out…

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Josie Gibson and Sam Wolfenden set tongues wagging this month (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson and ‘boyfriend’ Sam Wolfenden

This Morning star Josie made front-page news last week after she was photographed with a reported new “boyfriend”. Josie and ‘hot farrier’ Sam Wolfenden presented a segment together from the Cheltenham Festival, and it didn’t take long for their flirty behaviour to be spotted.

Sources suggested the pair were “more than just good friends“. They’ve known each other for a while, having met almost a year ago during a segment on This Morning.

The source added: “Josie and Sam kept in touch after meeting on the show, and it’s fair to say she’s really embraced the horsing world. She’s his biggest cheerleader and really championing his career, and he completely dotes on her.”

However, earlier today, fresh reports hit the headlines. They claimed that Sam is planning to walk down the aisle… but not with Josie! “He’s very much taken,” said another insider. “Sam was advised to keep his relationship private to boost his profile as the world’s hottest farrier. His image was built on the idea that he’s an eligible bachelor — hot, single and available.”

Why it didn’t work out: Sam is actually engaged to childhood sweetheart Grace Richardson. The pair share a little girl.

Josie and Frankie looked smitten as they enjoyed Cheltenham races fun (Credit: @josiegibson85 / Instagram)

Josie Gibson and Frankie Foster

March 2024 saw Josie enjoy a “first date” with Love Island star Frankie Foster, also at the Cheltenham Festival.

Again, the pair were filming together at the races. And, again, social media posts appeared to suggest they were more than just good friends.

He called her “my love” and said it was “like a first date”.

She jokingly told him: “You wish!” before uploading a post captioned: “Our first date, it’s love.”

Why it didn’t work out: The romance never really got over the first hurdle – actually making it out of the racecourse and into real life!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson and ‘boyfriend’ Sam Morter

Back in January 2024, Josie shared pictures of her trip to the “most romantic city in the world” on Instagram, with fans gushing over the “very cute” man in the photos.

The presenter shared pictures of the pair on an open-top bus tour, and appeared to confirm her romance with cameraman and producer Sam Morter as she posted a snap of them holding hands in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Alison Hammond called them a “beautiful couple”. She added: “I’m flying out tomorrow, so excited for this wedding!”

However, Josie and Sam – who has worked on This Morning – were soon forced to admit the whole thing was just an elaborate prank. “Okay, I think the joke went too far, Josie!” said Sam. “I’m still single…I couldn’t pull a cracker,” she quipped.

Speaking on This Morning, she added: “I am not in a relationship, neither am I in love with cameraman Sam. I am not with Sam Morter. I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague, I am like his older sister, I’m like his auntie. That’s as far as it goes.”

Why it didn’t work out: They had us all fooled, but didn’t they make a cute couple while it lasted?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Celebrity hairdresser Maurice Flynn

November 2023 saw Josie admitting she had the “flutters” thanks to a hunky new man.

Speaking on Shopping With Keith Lemon, she hinted at a blossoming romance. “There is someone in my life at the moment, but it’s early stages,” she said at the time. “It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to-see-them vibes you get a little bit nervous.”

Around the same time, she uploaded a selfie with celebrity hairdresser Maurice Flynn. “One of the best meals I’ve ever eaten in my entire existence. If you ever get the chance @lavolondon in Marylebone London is the one,” she captioned the post, as fans asked if she was planning on having Maurice for dessert.

Josie only added to the intrigue as she posted: “The company was delicious too!! What an amazing evening. I felt like I was in heaven!”

However, she later told Heat: “I’ve got this lovely hair stylist called Maurice Flynn, and everyone thinks we’re having it off, because we went out for dinner, but we’re not. He goes out running with me, and before I went into the jungle, he got me doing 5K. We’ve also been in the gym. I’m looking forward to working out more with him.”

Why it didn’t work out: Even though it looked like Maurice was a cut above the rest, it was clearly a case of hair today, gone tomorrow for the pair!

Read more: Josie Gibson’s romance U-turn following concerns about son Reggie

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