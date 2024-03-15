Josie Gibson declares ‘it’s love’ as she enjoys ‘first date’ with Love Island star Frankie Foster

This Morning favourite Josie Gibson took to social media to show off a cheeky “first date”.

Spotted at Cheltenham Races, the This Morning host could be seen beaming as she filmed alongside a Love Island hunk.

It looks like the reality TV star made quite an impression on Josie, with her joking ‘it’s love’, whilst enjoying a fun-filled first date.

Josie and Frankie looked happy as they enjoyed Cheltenham Races fun (Credit: @josiegibson85 / Instagram)

This Morning star Josie Gibson enjoys ‘first date’

On her Instagram Stories, Josie sported a Cheltenham ready ensemble, whilst icing Guinness cakes. Alongside Love Island star Frankie Foster, she giggled about enjoying the race day treat.

The pair then shared the box of cakes, with Frankie even dubbing Josie: “My love.” Aww! They then posed together, with Frankie gushing: “This is like a first date,” before comparing it to a romantic pottery class.

Josie quipped: “You wish,” before the pair looked happy as they giggled together. Frankie later shared the couple’s selfie to his Instagram feed, with the caption: “On to the next Cheltenham.”

Josie gushed alongside her original post: “Our first date, it’s love.”

Frankie appeared on season four of Love Island, before becoming dumped on day 36. He previously coupled up with Samira Mighty, before receiving the fewest public votes and leaving the villa.

Josie Gibson living it up at Cheltenham races (Credit: @josiegibson85 / Instagram)

Josie Gibson ‘touted’ as new Holly Willoughby

It comes as Josie reportedly missed out on a full-time role on This Morning, with Cat Deeley pipping her to the post.

An insider close to Josie alleged to OK!: “The person who is really gutted that she wasn’t given the role is Josie Gibson.

“Her nose is out of joint. She was touted as the new Holly but that wasn’t the case. She’s hurt over the decision.”

Alongside Craig Doyle, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Josie stepped in following the exits of Holly and Phillip Schofield.

This left many fans to wrongly presume Josie would bag the full-time job.

Read more: Josie Gibson ‘gutted’ and ‘hurt’ as Cat Deeley takes over Holly Willoughby’s This Morning spot: ‘Her nose is out of joint’

