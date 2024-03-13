Josie Gibson ‘gutted’ and ‘hurt’ as Cat Deeley takes over Holly Willoughby’s This Morning spot: ‘Her nose is out of joint’

Josie Gibson isn’t happy about Cat Deeley landing the full-time presenting role on This Morning, it’s been claimed.

In fact, the fellow ITV presenter is said to be feeling “gutted” due to missing out on the gig following the departure of Holly Willoughby.

Josie, who further endeared herself to the nation while starring on I’m A Celebrity, was guessed to be in the running for the job. Now Cat has made her permanent hosting debut – which has apparently pushed Josie’s nose “out of joint”.

Josie Gibson is reportedly ‘gutted’ over Cat Deeley’s new role (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Josie Gibson was ‘touted as the new Holly’

An insider close to Josie alleged to OK!: “The person who is really gutted that she wasn’t given the role is Josie Gibson.

“Her nose is out of joint. She was touted as the new Holly but that wasn’t the case. She’s hurt over the decision.”

Alongside Craig Doyle, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Josie stepped in following the exits of Holly and Phillip Schofield.

Consequently, this caused some to think that Josie (or one of the other part-time hosts) could be in with a shot at the full-time role.

‘One of the best TV families there is’

However, Josie recently put on a brave face when handing over the presenting baton to Ben and Cat.

She shared a photo to Instagram last Thursday (March 8) with a gushing message that read: “Me and @dermotoleary will be with you tomorrow, then we welcome @catdeeley and @benshephardofficial on Monday. Thank you for tuning in and showing your support for us at @thismorning. We appreciate you!!!!”

Josie concluded: “We can not wait to welcome Cat and Ben this coming Monday, @thismorning is and will always be one of the best TV families there is.”

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made their This Morning hosting debut on March 11 (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning viewers fume as Josie misses out on presenting gig

Evidently, some viewers weren’t happy that Josie didn’t get the permanent job. “They made a huge mistake not pleading with you and Alison [Hammond] to be the permanent female presenters,” exclaimed one.

Another chimed in: “We don’t want Cat and Ben we want Josie and Craig permanently on This Morning, love Josie and Craig.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV and Josie’s representatives for comment.

