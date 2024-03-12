Alison Hammond ‘very emotional’ as she shares glimpse at her new house

Alison Hammond has shared some ‘very emotional’ news today.

The This Morning presenter took to social media to give her followers a glimpse into her ‘dreams’ becoming reality.

The star wrote to Instagram, detailing that she had purchased a new house.

Back in May 2023, Alison put her previous Solihull home – said to be worth £700k – on the market.

Now, Alison has upgraded to her ‘dream home’, with vast grounds and a large garden. Taking a video panning around the outdoor space, Alison gushed: “Feeling very emotional knowing that without all your support and love I wouldn’t be looking at this view.

This is my new garden I would draw as a child but never dreamed it would be a reality.

Alison’s mum passed away in 2020. The clip of her new garden boasted a span of lush lawn and even a wooden gazebo, ideal for garden parties.

A source previously explained to The Sun that although Alison putting her four-bedroom home up for sale at the time Phillip Schofield quit ITV was coincidental, it highlighted that she wanted a fresh start amid the drama.

They said: “The timings are entirely coincidental but are, perhaps, telling. Alison loves that house but wants a fresh start. She’s incredibly in demand.

“It’s looking highly likely she will be asked to do more days a week on This Morning — and therefore she will be spending more time in London.”

In another story, Alison then gave a second insight into her new home. She showed off a flat-screen TV hung above a modern wall-mounted unit. Her new pad looks to boast plush new carpets and stylish neutral decor.

Alison’s fresh start comes as new co-stars Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made their This Morning debut on Monday (March 11).

It comes after Alison insisted she didn’t want to take over Holly Willoughby’s hosting role. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Alison rejected the gig.

She said: “Absolutely not. How could I? I live in Birmingham and do Bake Off and For the Love of Dogs. I never wanted that job. Last year we did extra because we were going through issues, but Cat and Ben will save that show.

“As for said ‘issues’… Listen. I don’t want to get into salacious gossip. All I need to say is I personally wish Phillip Schofield all the best. I loved Phillip Schofield. Full stop. But that’s the last thing I would want to speak about.”

