This Morning host Josie Gibson has left fans complaining as she shared the end of her hosting stint ahead of next week’s shake-up.

From Monday (March 11), Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will be hosting This Morning as the show’s new main presenters. It comes after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby‘s exits last year.

This week has seen Josie hosting with Craig Doyle and viewers have been loving the duo together. However, Josie’s last day hosting is today (March 8) and fans are gutted.

Josie Gibson on This Morning

The star shared a photo of her outfit on the show Thursday. Josie looked stunning with her new hair and a light blue dress.

Josie wrote alongside the picture: “Me and @dermotoleary will be with you tomorrow, then we welcome @catdeeley and @benshephardofficial on Monday.

“Thank you for tuning in and showing your support for us at @thismorning. We appreciate you!!!!”

She added: “We can not wait to welcome Cat and Ben this coming Monday, @thismorning is and will always be one of the best TV families there is.”

It comes after some backlash over Ben and Cat bagging the role. There were also claims that Josie thought she’d be the “automatic choice” for Holly’s role.

Craig and Josie have hosted This Morning recently and fans love them together (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans appeared gutted to see Josie go. One person fumed: “Nooooooooo, we don’t want Cat and Ben. We want Josie and Craig!!!!”

Another wrote: “They made a huge mistake not pleading with you and Alison [Hammond] to be the permanent female presenters.”

Someone else added: “We don’t want Cat and Ben we want Josie and Craig permanently on This morning, love Josie and Craig.”

Many fans are looking forward to Ben and Cat hosting however. One gushed recently: “Roll on next Monday! Ben and Cat!”

Another added: “Hurry up and bring Ben and Cat on!”

Josie is hosting This Morning with Dermot today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning new presenters

In February, Ben and Cat were announced as the new main presenters of This Morning.

Before the announcement, reports had claimed that Josie thought she’d be the “automatic choice for the top job at This Morning after Holly left”.

A source claimed to OK!: “ITV is still trying people out. Josie is turning her back on the drama and the This Morning hurt from Holly leaving.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

