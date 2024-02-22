This Morning viewers stunned by Josie Gibson’s new hair today: ‘You look 10 years younger’

Josie Gibson left This Morning viewers in awe today as she styled her new hair in a different way.

Earlier this week, the presenter showed off her stunning new hair colour. She ditched her signature blonde locks for a strawberry blonde shade.

On Thursday’s show (February 22), Josie had her hair styled in a new way leaving fans stunned.

Josie Gibson new hair on This Morning

For today’s show, Josie sported curtain bangs with her hair pin straight. During the other shows this week, Josie had her hair styled in curls.

Omg wow THIS. You look 10 years younger, the hair is stunning on you.

She posted a photo of her look for Thursday’s show to her Instagram page. She wrote: “Big up Thursday gang!

See you from 10am.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the new hairstyle as one person gushed: “Omg wow THIS. You look 10 years younger, the hair is stunning on you.”

Josie’s stunning hair caught fans’ attention today (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “I am loving your hair straight.”

Someone else added: “Love the hair! Really suits you.”

Josie recently showed off her hair transformation in a video posted to her Instagram. In the clip, her hairdresser is seen getting to work transforming Josie’s blonde hair.

Josie told her fans: “Thank you to @fourlondon for changing my locks. I’ve known these ladies for years, and they are insanely talented.

“It’s a real family atmosphere when you walk in and I had a scream getting my hair [email protected] you are responsible for my slight hangover today! LOL don’t ever change.

“Bianca thank you so much for doing an amazing job!”

Josie has been hosting This Morning this week alongside Craig Doyle. It was recently announced that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will be the new main hosts of the daytime show.

It comes after the exits of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Some fans want Craig and Josie as permanent hosts (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

However, it seems many fans would love to see Josie and Craig as permanent hosts. One person said this week: “Wish it was Craig and Josie as the main presenters rather than cat deeley… Ben Shephard is OK though.”

Another wrote: “Ben is a true pro. But Craig Doyle and Josie should be the #thismorning presenters full time.”

A third added: “Dear @thismorning please please PLEASE keep Josie and Craig on the show more often.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

