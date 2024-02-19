Josie Gibson stuns fans as she undergoes hair transformation and ditches signature blonde look

This Morning star Josie Gibson has wowed fans with her brand new hair after undergoing a major transformation.

Since shooting to fame in the 2000s, the This Morning star has become a firm favourite with the nation. Famous for her bubbly personality, hilarious one-liners and blonde bouncy locks, Josie has kept viewers entertained over the years.

But it seems Josie was fancying a change recently, and has decided to switch things up – leaving her followers piling the compliments high!

This Morning star Josie Gibson shows off hair transformation

On Sunday (February 18) Josie took to her Instagram to share a video of her undergoing a hair transformation. Sitting in the salon chair, Josie posed with her signature blonde locks before the clip transitioned to show off her new tresses.

The I’m A Celeb star has decided to go for a honey blonde colour – and she definitely pulls it off! In the caption, Josie penned: “Thank you to @fourlondon for changing my locks. I’ve known these ladies for years, and they are insanely talented.

“It’s a real family atmosphere when you walk in and I had a scream getting my hair done.. @charley.mcewen you are responsible for my slight hangover today! LOL don’t ever change. Bianca thank you so much for doing an amazing job!”

Josie Gibson ‘really suits new colour’

As expected, fans were loving Josie and her new look. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Beautiful of course… I think you’re becoming more and more gorgeous as the time passes… love you Josie you’re gorgeous inside and out x.”

Echoing their thoughts, another wrote: “That’s is a lovely colour Josie, suits you really well.” A third smitten fan gushed: “Absolutely gorgeous! Love this colour on you.”

Josie on This Morning

On Monday (February 19) Josie returned to screens on This Morning. She recently enjoyed a break off screen but sparked concern that she was about to hang up her presenting boots and quit the ITV daytime series.

The fears came after Josie shared a cryptic quote on social media. It read: “The older you get the more you choose calm over conflict and distance over disrespect. Drama becomes intolerant to you and your peace becomes your ultimate priority.

“You start surrounding yourself with people who are good for your mental health, heart and soul.”

Josie attempted to “squash” the rumours she was planning on leaving This Morning on social media.

“Alreeet lovers, just to confirm, I have not left @thismorning,” she said ahead of her break. “I keep getting asked why I’ve left, so I thought it’s easier to clear up the rumour mill on here. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I cannot thank you enough.”

