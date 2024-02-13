Josie Gibson ‘thought she’d be automatic choice for top job’ amid This Morning ‘snub’

This Morning star Josie Gibson is said to have thought that she’d be a shoo-in to replace Holly Willoughby full time after her success in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Josie, who is currently enjoying a break off screen, recently sparked concern that she was about to hang up her presenting boots and quit the ITV Daytime series.

TV favourite Josie Gibson hasn’t left This Morning, she said recently, ‘squashing’ rumours (Credit: YouTube)

Josie Gibson sparks fears she’s leaving This Morning

The fears came after Josie shared a cryptic quote on social media. It read: “The older you get the more you choose calm over conflict and distance over disrespect. Drama becomes intolerant to you and your peace becomes your ultimate priority.

“You start surrounding yourself with people who are good for your mental health, heart and soul.”

Josie attempted to “squash” the rumours she was planning on leaving This Morning on social media.

“Alreeet lovers, just to confirm, I have not left @thismorning,” she said ahead of her break. “I keep getting asked why I’ve left, so I thought it’s easier to clear up the rumour mill on here. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I cannot thank you enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

She ‘wears her heart on her sleeve’

Now, a source has claimed that the cryptic post would’ve been a “knee-jerk reaction” from Josie, who “wears her heart on her sleeve”.

However, it’s said that Josie is keen to “turn her back” on the “drama and the This Morning hurt from Holly leaving”.

Speaking to OK!, the source claimed: “Josie wears her heart on her sleeve and sometimes does things – like post on her social media – as a knee-jerk reaction without thinking. Then she thinks about it afterwards.”

They went on to speculate: “She was likely hoping that she’d come out of the jungle and be the automatic choice for the top job at This Morning after Holly left. But ITV is still trying people out. Josie is turning her back on the drama and the This Morning hurt from Holly leaving.”

‘Cat was a star before Josie thought about getting into TV’

Cat Deeley‘s name appears to be in the frame for the role, after going down a storm with viewers last year.

The source then added: “People forget Cat was presenting with Ant and Dec 25 years ago on ITV. She’s a world-class presenter and and she’s very, very good at live TV. She has so much experience and she can host with anyone and get the ratings. Cat was an ITV star long before Josie probably even thought about getting into TV.”

Read more: This Morning guest Iris, 84, on hunt for ‘slim’ new toyboy: ‘I don’t want to get squashed in the bedroom!’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.