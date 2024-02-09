Holly Willoughby stuns in risqué cut-out dress as she admits ‘my heart is full’ in Instagram message

Holly Willoughby looked stunning as she hosted the Great Ormond Street Hospital gala dinner in latest news.

The former This Morning host took an extended break from screens late last year. In January, she returned to screens for the latest series of Dancing On Ice.

And this week, she attended an event for a great cause.

Holly wrote on Instagram: “What a wonderful evening and a complete honour to be hosting the Love GOSH gala dinner for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Thank you to everyone who came and dug deep to raise an ENORMOUS amount of money to go towards a new state-of-the-art Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH.”

Dressed in a risqué cut-out dress, she looked to be having a great time at the event alongside her friend and long-time makeup artist Patsy O’Neill, who she called her “date” for the evening. She also shouted out the auctioneer Charlie Ross as well as singer Rebecca Ferguson and band The Feeling, who offered some entertainment to attendees.

Fans and famous friends alike were quick to offer their support to Holly on Instagram, too. Her former This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary simply said: “Well done xx.”

One follower said: “A fabulous and fun evening for an amazing cause. Well done, Holly!” while another replied: “I was there Holly. What an amazing charity event, so much money raised. As usual, you were a fantastic host and great to see you doing what you do best.”

Meanwhile, others declared Holly looked “so happy” at the event. One commented: “You look so happy. I’m glad. You deserve all the happiness.”

Another wrote: “Love seeing you happy.”

Someone else commented: “Bless you Holly, keep smiling as always beautiful.”

Fans and friends including Holly’s former This Morning co-host Dermot sent messages of support (Credit: ITV)

It was a successful evening

The gala raised £780,000 to go towards the building of the hospital’s new Children’s Cancer Centre, and the father of a child who was previously treated for cancer at the hospital gave a speech during the evening. Gareth Halls’ daughter Sienna was diagnosed with leukaemia at four before ringing the bell to signify the end of her treatment last year.

Liz Tait, director of fundraising at GOSH Charity, said: “What an amazing evening! Love GOSH is an event we all look forward to here at GOSH Charity, and to have raised more than £780,000 to support the building of the new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH is truly awe-inspiring.

“The love in the room last night was clear to see, and I would like to extend a massive thank you to every single person that attended, including all the hosts, performers, supporters and sponsors. An extra special thank you goes to GOSH dad Gareth Halls, for his speech which reminded us all why raising vital funds for seriously ill children at GOSH is so important.”

