Holly Willoughby news: Star enjoys ‘dreamy evening’ as she reunites with This Morning pal Clodagh McKenna

In the latest Holly Willoughby news, it was a This Morning reunion this week – after she met up with Clodagh McKenna.

TV favourite Holly was a staple on the ITV show for 14 years – making her debut in 2009. However, in October 2033, she dramatically quit the programme.

Holly is still good pals with her former co-stars though – including Clodagh – with the pair spending a “dreamy evening” together recently.

The TV star left This Morning in October (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: This Morning stars reunite

Holly had been keeping a notoriously low profile ever since she sensationally quit This Morning back in October 2023. Now, however, she’s back with a bang.

The star has been gracing our TV screens each weekend on Dancing On Ice as she returned to the spotlight alongside co-host Stephen Mulhern.

But despite not being a This Morning family member any more, that hasn’t stopped Holly from continuing her friendships made on the show.

Clodagh and Holly reunited this week (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby spends ‘dreamy evening’ with This Morning star

Earlier this week (February 6) Holly headed over to pal Clodagh McKenna’s home for a girls’ night.

In an Instagram Story shared by the This Morning chef, Clodagh uploaded a snap of their snacks for the evening, including “hot chocolate puddings”, cherries and chocolate. She captioned the photo: “Hot chocolate puddings at home… with my beautiful girls @imeldaofficial @hollywilloughby @shishib.”

Holly re-shared the photo to her own Instagram Story and gushed: “Dreamy evening. thank you @codagh mckenna.”

The ladies enjoyed a ‘dreamy evening’ (Credit: Instagram)

Holly stops Stephen looking like ‘an idiot’ on Dancing On Ice

In other Holly Willoughby news, Dancing On Ice co-star Stephen has opened up about his friendship with Holly – and how she stops him from looking like “an idiot“.

Speaking to Hello!, Stephen said he was worried about his wardrobe ahead of the ice show’s launch. He shared that he was nervous of “looking like an idiot” if he wore something that clashed with one of Holly’s dresses.

Lifting the lid on their prep, Stephen revealed that the pair exchange WhatsApp messages ahead of each show. This is to find out what the other is wearing. He said: “I say to Holly: ‘What are you wearing this week?’ so we can get a bit of a colour scheme going on. I didn’t realise how much the viewers love what Holly wears.”

