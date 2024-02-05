Dancing On Ice 2024: Stephen Mulhern admits he’s given heads up by Holly Willoughby to ‘stop him looking like an idiot’

Dancing On Ice 2024 host Stephen Mulhern has revealed he gets a heads up from co-host Holly Willoughby ahead of the skating show each week.

The presenter, 46, is hosting the ITV1 series for the first time alongside his long-time pal Holly. He took over from Phillip Schofield when he stepped down from his TV presenting duties following an affair with a younger male colleague.

Now, Stephen has opened up about his friendship with Holly – and how she stops him from looking like “an idiot”.

Dancing On Ice 2024 host Stephen Mulhern likes to plan his outfits – and never wears the same suit twice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Holly stops Stephen looking like ‘an idiot’

Speaking to Hello!, Stephen said he was worried about his wardrobe ahead of the ice show’s launch. He shared that he was nervous of “looking like an idiot” if he wore something that clashed with one of Holly’s dresses.

Lifting the lid on their pre-show prep, Stephen revealed that the pair exchange WhatsApp messages ahead of each show to find out what the other is wearing. He said: “I say to Holly: ‘What are you wearing this week?’ so we can get a bit of a colour scheme going on. I didn’t realise how much the viewers love what Holly wears and that they watch the show because of all that.”

The show’s resident fashionista, Holly seems happy to help her pal plan his outfit. He explained: “You can’t get away with the same suit or even the same colour. It’s got to be literally accompanying what Holly is wearing because otherwise, I’m going to look like an idiot.”

Perhaps he should get some advice on haircare next, if readers’ comments last night are anything to go by…

Known for her showstopping style, Stephen goes to Holly for advice (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s ‘the complete package’

Elsewhere in the chat, Stephen revealed that, if Holly hadn’t have signed up to return to Dancing On Ice for 2024, he wouldn’t have agreed to present it either.

He said he’s “loving” being reunited with Holly, calling her a “dream partner”. Stephen added that she’s “beautiful, has a great sense of humour and she’s caring”. Stephen also said that his pal is an “amazing mum” and an “amazing friend”. He even said that she was the “complete package”.

“She is beautiful and she has a great sense of humour. She’s caring. I think she’s an amazing mum. For me, she’s the complete package. She’s an amazing friend. We’re there for each other. Would I have done the show without Holly? I don’t think I would. And interestingly, I don’t think she would have either,” he added.

