Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo to be replaced on show as fans thrilled

The Dancing On Ice 2024 judging panel will be looking a little different next week – as Ashley Banjo has been replaced in a big shake-up by Johnny Weir.

The greatest show on ice made its return to screens last month for its sixteenth series. Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, a brand new batch of celebs have taken to the ice to show off their best moves.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley have all made a comeback too. But for Ashley – last weekend’s episode was actually his last for a while…

Ashley Banjo replaced on Dancing On Ice 2024

Dancing On Ice returned for another episode on Sunday (February 4) – which meant another famous face was getting the boot. Sadly, it was soap star Claire Sweeney who became the latest celeb to get eliminated.

Elsewhere in the show, host Holly revealed that judge Ashley would be temporarily stepping away from the show next week.

She explained that this was down to Ashley, who has been on Dancing On Ice since 2018, was heading off on the Diversity Supernova Tour.

Who is going to be on Dancing On Ice 2024 instead?

Instead of Ashley giving his critiques at the judging panel, he is being replaced by two-time Olympian Johnny.

The 39-year-old, from America, took part in season 29 of Dancing With The Stars in the States in 2020. Johnny was partnered with Britt Stewart and came in sixth place. Last summer, he retired from public performances.

Dancing On Ice fans ‘can’t wait’ for next week

Dancing On Ice fans were quick to react to the news of Ashley’s replacement – and it seems they’re rather happy about it. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Johnny Weir is going to be an amazing judge!! I can’t wait to watch him next week!!

Someone else added: “Johnny Weir replaces Ashley as a judge on Dancing On Ice next week. That’s an upgrade and a half.”

A third gushed: “Fantastic that Johnny Weir will be judging Dancing On Ice next week, he’s an amazing skater.”

Another penned: “Johnny Weir judging next week and on the same panel as Oti Mabuse I just know they are going to be a fun duo.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (February 11) from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

