Dancing On Ice star Claire Sweeney was eliminated from the show tonight following a skate-off against Lou Sanders.

The series was back on Sunday (February 4) for another thrilling episode as the stars took on dance week. However, after being absent from last weekend’s show, the dreaded skate-off was back.

Tonight saw Lou and Brendyn Hatfield skate against Claire and Colin Grafton. The judges then decided to send Claire home.

Claire Sweeney leaves Dancing On Ice

Ashley Banjo said: “I decided to go with who I thought brought the stronger skating content so I am saving Lou and Brendyn.”

Oti Mabuse added: “I am going to save the person that I think brought the most content and is getting better. For me that is Lou and Brendyn.”

Christopher Dean told them: “It’s down to the skating and that’s what we’re judging here so I’m saving Lou and Brendyn.”

Speaking on her exit, Claire – who suffered a rib injury ahead of her performance – said: “I’ve absolutely loved it. I want to say a huge thank you to Karen [Barber], to Dan [Whiston], to physio and this man of course,” pointing to Colin.

Viewers were gutted to see Coronation Street actress Claire leave the competition.

One person said on X: “Aww, gutted for @clairesweeney. She upped her game tonight especially in the skate-off and must’ve been hard even moving with a sore rib She’s so lovely. Well done Claire!”

Another wrote: “NOOOO NOT CLAIRE.”

Someone else tweeted: “Happy for Lou but gutted for Claire! She’s a winner in my eyes.”

However, many others believed the judges made the right decision.

One said: “Yep I agree with the judges. Lou skated A LOT more on her own, she deserved to stay in.”

Another insisted: “Sorry Claire but that was definitely the right decision!”

One person added: “Right decision I think because Claire had much less skating.”

Dancing On Ice returns next Sunday (February 11) from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

