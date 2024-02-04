Public backlash; Strictly stint; besties with Holly Willoughby: Dancing On Ice’s former judges – where are they now?

Dancing On Ice is back on screens at the moment for its 2024 series – but where are the show’s former judges now?

The hit ITV show debuted back in 2006 and ran until 2014 – when it was axed. Four years later though in 2018, the show was brought and has been on the air ever since.

And over the years, there’s been a slew of famous faces taking their seat on the judging panel. For this year’s line-up, we have Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.

But throughout the show’s 16-year run, it’s safe to say the panel has had several shake-ups. But what are the ex-judges doing now? Who has been cancelled? And which one lives in a tent? Keep scrolling to find out…

He was a judge for five years (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice judges: Nicky Slater

Former Olympian Nicky Slater joined the Dancing On Ice line-up in 2006. He famously clashed with Karen Barber over his low mark for actress Suzanne Shaw.

Nicky stayed on the show panel for five years, before stepping away in 2011. He eventually made a return for one series in 2014.

In 2022, he found himself in hot water when presenting the calls with Simon Reed for the World Figure Skating Championships.

During the coverage, Simon insulted ice slater Meagan Duhamel – thinking his microphone was off. He referred to her as: “That b**** from Canada.”

Meanwhile Nicky merely chuckled and didn’t challenge his pal on his comment. Because of this, the pair ended up getting the sack.

The Spice Girl was a judge back in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

Emma Bunton

Spice Girl Emma Bunton sat in the judging seat back in 2010 when she replaced Ruthie Henshall. She remained on the show until 2011.

An already established celeb, since leaving Emma has continued career in telly and music and even turned her hand to radio, presenting her own show on Heart from 2013 to 2018.

The chart-topping pop star is also best mates with Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby. The pair are regularly swooning over each other online and sharing sweet snaps of their girl’s night out.

Louie Spence

Louie Spence took over Dancing On Ice judging duties in 2011 from his pal Jason Gardiner. Famous for his show Pineapple Dance Studios, Louie became a firm favourite with viewers.

In 2012 though, and after just one series, it was revealed that he had been axed in favour of Jason who was brought back.

Following his time on the show, Louie bagged an appearance in another reality TV show, Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. Other famous faces on that series were Carol McGriffin and Charlotte Crosby.

Louie has also taken part in The Jump in 2015 and Celebs on the Farm in 2018. More recently, he appeared on the latest series of Celebrity Cooking School on E4.

Dancing On Ice’s Jason was a controversial figure (Credit: ITV)

Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice

Jason was a judge on the show from 2006 to 2011 – when he was replaced by his close friend Louie Spence. The dancer soon returned again in 2013 and became the only original judge to return when the show was revived in 2018.

During his time on the show, he had plenty of clashes with contestants and co-stars, including Gemma Collins and Karen Barber.

In 2019, due to backlash, he quit the show and went on to later surprise the world when he ditched his showbiz and telly career for a more down to earth life in Portugal.

Jason went on to work as an eco-farmer and completed a biodiversity and sustainability course. In 2021, he was also reportedly living out of a tent for a few months but said he couldn’t be happier with his new lifestyle.

The Pussycat Doll was a judge in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Roberts

Ashley bagged a role on the judging panel in 2013 – just months after she was a runner-up on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012. The Pussycat Doll appeared on the panel until the show went on hiatus in 2014.

Since then, she’s become a regular on TV screens – appearing in shows like Saturday Night Takeaway and Celebrity Gogglebox. Ashley also hosts Heart breakfast, alongside Amanda Holden.

In 2018, she strutted her stuff on Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev. The pair impressed both the nation and the judges and made it all the way to final.

Unfortunately, they lost out to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – who took home the iconic Glitterball trophy.

John was axed in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

John Barrowman on Dancing On Ice

Known for roles in Doctor Who and Torchwood, John joined the judging panel in 2020 – and served as a judge for two years.

But in 2021, John lost his job on the show after historical claims of sexual misconduct reappeared. Furthermore, John was accused of exposing himself on the set of Doctor Who. He previously played the role of Captain Jack Harkness.

John confessed to the claims, however, assured that his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour” to entertain his colleagues. He denied it was sexual harassment.

And during an interview with Lorraine in 2021, he hit back at the controversy, describing it as “exaggerated”. He said: “All the people that are making the fuss about it, they weren’t there, they don’t know the context of things that were done.”

Skater Robin was an original judge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Robin Cousins

Robin Cousins was head judge on the show from the outset. He remained with the show until it was cancelled after nine series in 2014. But when the show returned four years later in 2018, Robin didn’t.

Now, Robin seems to still be judging. Last year, he signed up to Highdown Garden Centre scone making competition. Speaking to the Guardian last month, Robin said he remains immersed in skating and said his “term as president of British Ice Skating is great and it’s lovely to be involved at board level”.

Coach Karen is still working for Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Karen Barber

Karen Barber was a judge from the start in 2006, staying on the show till 2011. She then became head coach until the show was axed.

However, her time coaching the celebrities wasn’t without controversy. Karen became embroiled in a bitter on-air argument with fellow judge Jason.

Karen is still a part of the Dancing On Ice team, remaining a coach behind the scenes. She’s also in a relationship with current judge Christopher Dean.

Ruthie had a brief stint on Dancing On Ice as a judge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice judges: Ruthie Henshall

Ruthie Henshall appeared on DOI as a judge in 2008, replacing Natalia Bestemianova. She returned in 2009 but was replaced in 2010.

After she left, she returned to the role of Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago.

She also did I’m A Celebrity in 2020 – the first time it took place in Wales.

