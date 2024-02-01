Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies responds to reports about new Coronation Street role

Star of Dancing On Ice Amber Davies has responded to claims that she will be joining the popular soap opera Coronation Street.

The former Love Island contestant has secured herself a number of credible acting roles since appearing on the reality show. In 2019, she joined the UK tour for the 9 to 5 Musical and has since starred in the musical adaptations of Back To The Future, Pretty Woman and Bring It On.

Could the cobbles be where she is heading next?

‘This is like a dream come true’

With her popularity continuing to increase, an inside source at the MailOnline has claimed that Amber has landed herself a role in Corrie.

“This is like a dream come true for her, Amber can’t believe it, she is so excited,” they said.

However, according to the star herself, this appears to not be the case.

‘It’s absolutely false’

After making headlines about her alleged new role, Amber took to her Instagram Story yesterday (January 31) to squash the rumours.

“Not family members messaging me asking am I going into Corrie after seeing this,” she told her 1.3 million followers.

“I have NO IDEA where this has come from but it’s absolutely false!”

She added: “After DOI I will be back on tour with my wonderful @prettywomanmusicaluk family.”

Amber thanks fans for their support

Already a fan-favourite with Dancing On Ice viewers, Amber thanked fans for their support.

“I have no words for what just happened…. THANK YOU for voting for us, thank you for supporting,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Honestly this experience is just MAGICAL.”

Amber is paired with Simon Sénécal, who made his Dancing On Ice debut this year.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday February 4 from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

