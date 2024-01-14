Dancing On Ice 2024 star Amber Davies in profile: Split from Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and new romance with musical co-star Ben Joyce

Among the first six Dancing On Ice contestants to take part in the 2024 series will be Amber Davies.

Love Island star Amber is probably best known to TV viewers for winning the ITV2 dating show in 2017.

But now the 27-year-old is following in the skating steps of her Love Island ex Kem Cetinay. He finished fourth in the 2018 series of DOI, and has subsequently appeared as a backstage host for the ITV series.

Paired up with DOI newcomer pro Simon Proulx Sénécal, 27-year-old Amber is tipped by the bookies to as the 3/1 favourite to win the 2024 show.

So with Amber expected to be making headlines when it comes to Dancing On Ice news, read on for ED!’s profile about everything you could possibly want to know about her.

Amber Davies will skate on DOI with Simon Seneca (Credit: YouTube)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Amber Davies profile

Does Amber Davies have a boyfriend? When did she and Love Island partner Kem break up?

Reports at the time suggested Amber and Kem’s reality TV relationship came to an end in December 2017.

They confirmed in a statement at the time: “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate.

“We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

“Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.”

Kem later indicated his training for DOI helped distract him in the weeks following his and Amber’s split. “Yeah it’s been good, even sometimes if I’m just on there on my own… just skating around it’s good to concentrate on something… really really good,” Kem was quoted as saying.

Amber Davies garnered fame on Love Island (Credit: YouTube)

Since dating Kem, Amber has been linked to former One Direction star Liam Payne. Additionally, she is said to have dated Diversity’s Perri Kiely. Furthermore, her relationship with businessman Nick Kyriacou was reported to be serious.

According to tabloid reports from March 2022, she begged him to propose while they holidayed in the Maldives.

Amber told The Sun at the time: “He’s my future baby daddy. I was asking him every single day on holiday if he was going to propose. It’s 100 per cent on the cards. We’ve been together for nearly two years. He is ‘The One’.”

However, by October of 2022, their reported on-off relationship was said to have been called off for a final time.

And a few weeks later Amber was said to have found romance with West End actor Ben Joyce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Davies (@amb_d)

How did Amber Davies meet boyfriend Ben Joyce?

Amber has enjoyed success as a stage musical star following her reality TV breakthrough.

She played Judy Bernly (the Jane Fonda role) in 9 to 5: The Musical in 2019, and was also cast in Bring It On: The Musical. 2022 saw her star in Back to the Future: The Musical. And last year she thrived while treading the boards as Vivian (the Julia Roberts role) in a Pretty Woman musical.

But it was the BTTF musical that saw Amber perform alongside her beau Ben, who played Marty McFly in the show. Amber played Lorraine, Marty’s mother.

Amber reflected on Lorraine in October 2022: “Ben is an absolute powerhouse of a talent. He was in Jersey Boys and now he’s playing Marty. He is one of the most kindest most caring people I’ve ever met. The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star.”

Amber Davies on Instagram

Amber and Ben are not shy about sharing loved-up snaps with their followers either. She has a whopping 1.3 million fans on Instagram @amb_d. And Ben also has stacks of pics of him and Amber together on his main grid, too, @benj0yce.

Additionally, it seems Ben may pop up on screen when Amber takes to the rink. She recently shared: “My boyfriend will definitely be there. He’s my number one fan. He’s amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Amber Davies on her Dancing On Ice chances

Despite being a bookies’ fave, Amber appears less confident about her chances of success. Comparing herself to other stars in the line up, she told ITV: “I wouldn’t say I’m the worst and I’m definitely not the best because I still have the fear factor in my mind but I think I’d probably be sat in the middle.”

Amber also noted she had only skated a “handful of times” before signing up for DOI.

She also expressed surprise at being cast on the ITV show.

Amber Davies: ‘I wouldn’t say I’m the worst [on the ice] and I’m definitely not the best’ (Credit: YouTube) Amber admitted: “I didn’t think an opportunity like this would present itself, especially because I haven’t been on telly for so many years. I thought that ship had sailed. But when the producers pulled me in for a meeting, they solely recognised me as a musical theatre performer. And for me, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so lovely.'”

She added: “I love pushing my mind and pushing my body, and because I have trained in dancing, I was so intrigued to see if any of it’s the same. And actually, although the terminology in the language is the same, it’s not the same on ice. It’s not. I really feel like I’m learning a new skill.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby ’emotional’ as she returns to spotlight in Dancing On Ice first look amid frosty reception from viewers

Dancing On Ice 2024 begins on Sunday January 14 from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.