Dancing On Ice 2024 launch date confirmed as Sunday, January 14

Dancing On Ice 2024 will be launching on ITV later this month, it has been announced.

ITV announced the hit show’s return date in a press release today (Wednesday, January 3).

Nile and Olivia won the last series (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 launch date revealed

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for news on when Dancing On Ice will be returning.

Now, ITV has revealed when the hit show will be making its long-awaited return to screens.

The Dancing On Ice launch show will air on Sunday, January 14 at 6.30pm.

It is expected to air every Sunday afterwards.

Who’s taking part in Dancing On Ice 2024?

Dancing On Ice 2024 will see another 12 celebrities get their skates on and take to the ice.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, Love Island star Amber Davies, and Corrie star Claire Sweeney are paired with Mark Hanretty, Simon Proulx-Senecal, and Colin Grafton respectively.

Eddie the Eagle is skating with Tippy Packard, and Olympian Greg Rutherford has been paired with Vanessa James.

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is dancing with Andy Buchanan, and comedian Lou Sanders is with Brendyn Hatfield. Meanwhile, Miles Nazaire is with Vanessa Bauer.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton will be dancing alongside Robin Johnstone, and EastEnders star Ricky Norwood is with Annette Dytrt.

Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi is skating with Sylvain Longchambon, and Corrie’s Ryan Thomas is with Amani Fancy.

Holly is coming back (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby to address three month absence on TV return

Last week, it was confirmed that Holly Willoughby would be returning to host Dancing On Ice after three-months away from TV.

According to one telly insider, Holly is keen to put 2023 “behind her” – and will thank fans for their support upon her TV return this month.

“She is considering a very brief comment at the top of the opening show. Along the lines of ‘It’s good to be back’ or ‘Thanks for your support.’ Drawing a firm line under her hiatus and marking the beginning of a new optimistic term,” they told The Sun.

Holly will be hosting alongside Stephen Mulhern when the show comes back.

Dancing On Ice will return on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, January 14 at 6.30pm.

