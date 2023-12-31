Holly Willoughby ‘to address three-month TV absence’ on Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby will reportedly address her three-month sabbatical when she returns to present Dancing On Ice next year.

The telly presenter, 42, is all set to host the ITV ice skating show alongside Stephen Mulhern. The series, which will start on January 14, comes three months after it was revealed that there was an alleged plot to kidnap Holly.

While Holly will “thank her fans” for their support, she hopes to mark the start of the new year on a positive note. A telly insider told The Sun that she is “really looking forward” to putting 2023 behind her, so she can focus on a “fresh and positive” start to a new year.

“She is considering a very brief comment at the top of the opening show. Along the lines of ‘It’s good to be back’ or ‘Thanks for your support.’ Drawing a firm line under her hiatus and marking the beginning of a new optimistic term.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s representatives for comment.

This comes after Holly was offered heightened security during her contract for her big return. Bosses are reportedly working hard to make sure Holly feels “completely” secure by not putting any pressure on her.

Meanwhile, Holly signed a deal over Christmas after weeks of debating over whether to present the show. Despite this, insiders have revealed she was “excited” about her return back to work on the show she previously hosted with her former friend Phillip Schofield.

Since then, an ITV insider told the Daily Mail: “Holly is a star and everyone was so very much hoping that she would decide to come back. After many discussions and a lot of thought. She thought that getting some normality into her life would be a good thing.”

“There are obvious worries about going on live television. Her main priority is her family. ITV has been hugely understanding and have not put any pressure on her at all,” they added.

