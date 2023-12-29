Stephen Mulhern ‘visited Holly Willoughby at home’ to convince her to return to Dancing On Ice

It has finally been announced that Holly Willoughby will make her big TV return on Dancing On Ice next month after she left This Morning in October.

She will host the show alongside her friend Stephen Mulhern – who will replace Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV in May.

Although fans are excited for her return, many are surprised she has agreed to comeback to work so soon.

But it has now been reported that a visit from Stephen at her home is what convinced her to return.

Holly and Stephen first hosted children’s show Ministry of Mayhem together early in their careers, and the pair have remained friends.

And Stephen filled in for Phillip on Dancing On Ice in 2022 when Phillip was ill with Covid.

Holly is returning to TV after an alleged kidnap and murder plot (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby returns to Dancing On Ice

A source told MailOnline: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.

“So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through.

“She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.”

The source continued: “They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

Holly and Stephen were announced as the hosts in a statement by ITV on Thursday.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so reuniting them 20years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Stephen is replacing Phillip Schofield, who quit ITV in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Viewers celebrate Dancing On Ice hosts

Fans rushed to social media to celebrate the news.

One viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Omg our favourite presenter is hosting with Holly. Definitely gonna start watching the show. So can’t wait.”

A second added: “So glad Holly is coming back.”

While a third commented: “Yes love Stephen. So happy to see this, can’t wait for my favorite competition to start.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX on Sunday 14 January

