Holly Willoughby to host Dancing On Ice 2024 alongside Stephen Mulhern

Holly Willoughby is returning to Dancing On Ice, ITV has confirmed today (Thursday, December 28).

Her new co-host has been revealed too following Phillip Schofield’s exit from the broadcaster earlier this year.

Holly is coming back! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby is coming back to host Dancing On Ice

After weeks of speculation, it has been announced that Holly is returning to host the iconic ITV show.

ITV confirmed the news today. They also confirmed that Stephen Mulhern – who had previously been tipped for the hosting role – will be presenting alongside Holly.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so reuniting them twenty years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Stephen is hosting alongside Holly (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ‘excited’ to be back for Dancing On Ice

A source spoke to the MailOnline about Holly’s decision to come back.

“Holly is a star and everyone was so very much hoping that she would decide to come back,” they said.

“After many discussions and a lot of thought, she thought that getting some normality into her life would be a good thing,” they then continued.

They then said that ITV knew Holly’s main priority would be her family and didn’t put pressure on her.

“They wanted to give her all of the time she needed but it has been a rough decision for her. Time was ticking but the bosses were trying to remain calm,” they then added.

Holly and Stephen hosted the show together before (Credit: ITV)

Holly spotted out

The news comes just days after Holly was spotted out in public for the first time since her This Morning exit.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Holly appeared to be in good spirits during an outing in South West London.

The presenter wore a red jumpsuit and gold heels, finished off with a long camel coat, as she reportedly joined her family for a Christmas lunch.

It’s claimed mum Linda, husband Dan Baldwin and a group of friends joined in on the celebrations too. Holly was seen leaving the venue and later walked down the road to a waiting car.

“For some time Holly hasn’t wanted to go to a restaurant or anywhere other people will see her, she has stuck to private places but little by little she is starting to get her life back,” a source told the publication.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern signs on as new Dancing On Ice host as ITV ‘tries to convince’ Holly Willoughby to stay

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in early 2024.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.