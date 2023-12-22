Holly Willoughby spotted in public for first time since This Morning exit: ‘She is starting to get her life back’

Holly Willoughby has been spotted in public for the first time since her sudden exit from This Morning.

The TV favourite, 42, hasn’t been seen on TV since leaving This Morning back in October. After serving as the main presenter of the daytime show since 2009, Holly made the “difficult” decision to leave. In her full statement, she said she needed to put herself and her family first.

However, this week, Holly was papped out and about for the first time – and she’s reportedly “feeling better as each day goes by.”

Holly Willoughby quit This Morning last month (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby seen in public after This Morning exit

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Holly appeared in good spirits on Thursday (December 21) in South West London.

The presenter wore a red jumpsuit and gold heels, finished off with a long camel coat, as she reportedly joined her family for a Christmas lunch.

It’s claimed mum Linda, husband Dan Baldwin and a group of friends joined in on the celebrations too. Holly was seen leaving the venue and later walked down the road to a waiting car.

Holly Willoughby ‘starting to get her life back’

A source told the publication how Holly is allegedly “feeling better as each day goes by” following her This Morning exit. They said: “For some time Holly hasn’t wanted to go to a restaurant or anywhere other people will see her, she has stuck to private places but little by little she is starting to get her life back.

The pal then added how it is “heartening” to see Holly “get back to some kind of normality.” They added: “She wanted to celebrate by doing something normal with her family and friends and now is looking forward to hunkering down for Christmas with her nearest and dearest.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Holly was spotted out in London (Credit: ITV)

Holly to appear on Dancing On Ice?

It comes after ITV bosses have reportedly asked Holly to make her mind up about Dancing On Ice by the end of December.

The presenter is currently still mulling over her future on the show and hasn’t signed on the dotted line. And this week, it was claimed she has just two more weeks to make her mind up.

An ITV insider alleged to The Mirror that Holly is “very much our first choice.” But they added: “We’re fast approaching the point where we need to know if she will be back.”

