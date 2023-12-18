Holly Willoughby given deadline of end of month to make Dancing On Ice decision by ITV

ITV bosses have reportedly asked Holly Willoughby to make her mind up about Dancing On Ice by the end of December.

The presenter, 42, is currently still mulling over her future on the show and hasn’t signed on the dotted line. Now it’s thought she has just two more weeks to make her mind up.

An ITV insider claimed to The Mirror that Holly is “very much our first choice”. But they added: “We’re fast approaching the point where we need to know if she will be back.”

Holly Willoughby told ‘time is ticking’ on Dancing on Ice job

The insider added: “There are almost no requirements on the host before the show begins, but we will need to sort out a replacement if she isn’t returning. Time is ticking and we really need to know by the end of the month.”

Entertainment Daily contacted ITV for a comment. A spokesperson said: “Further announcements regarding Dancing On Ice will be made in due course.”

Holly quit This Morning back in October and hasn’t been seen on our screens since. The star has kept a low profile on social media too and some suggest that she’s in “a state” over this big career decision.

Holly is ‘on the fence’

Telly fave Stephen Mulhern will host the primetime show, according to reports. However, Holly’s return is still far from certain.

Another insider said: “Holly is really on the fence about this decision, and has been going back and forth over it for some time. She does love the show, but is having a real crisis of confidence and has barely been seen out since she left This Morning.”

The source added: “She’s spending all her time at home with her family – to go back to prime-time TV seems a big step. She is not sure she’s ready.”

