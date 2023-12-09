Dancing On Ice 2024: ITV bosses fear Holly Willoughby will quit ahead of show’s return

Dancing On Ice 2024 bosses are in for a nervy few weeks waiting to see if Holly Willoughby will return to host the show early next year.

Holly, 42, hasn’t been on TV since leaving This Morning back in October.

Holly and Phillip hosted the show together for years (Credit: ITV)

Will Holly return for Dancing On Ice 2024?

ITV bosses are waiting for answers as Holly continues to be unsure about her future hosting Dancing On Ice, according to sources.

The judging line-up was announced recently, however, questions remain over who will be hosting the show when it returns.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source claimed Holly is in a “state” over whether or not she should do the show.

“Holly has got herself in a right state about it,” they said. “She absolutely loves ITV, she is loyal to them and they have been extremely loyal to her, but she’s just not sure if she can do it,” they then continued.

“Holly doesn’t want to let anyone down. It is literally the toughest decision for her. I mean, what do you do? It starts in a few weeks, she knows that. It’s a huge quandary,” they then said.

ED! has contacted ITV and Holly’s reps for comment.

Is Holly coming back? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice bosses hoping to ‘convince’ Holly to come back for 2024

The news comes not long after it was revealed that bosses were hoping to convince Holly to make a comeback for the show.

“Bosses hope that they can convince her to come back to work in the New Year because they feel that the relationship between her and Stephen is exactly what the series needs,” a source told the MailOnline.

“The channel is being careful not to put pressure on her decision, although they’re hoping that renegotiating her contract will help to close the deal,” they then continued.

“Time is running out now given photoshoots need to happen. Plus it won’t be long until the show needs to start promoting the new series.”

Stephen Mulhern is reportedly set to be confirmed as the show’s new host. But will he be presenting alongside Holly next year?

The star took part in a new campaign (Credit: Save The Children)

Holly promotes Save the Children Christmas Jumper

Holly was seen for the first time since quitting This Morning recently. The star was front and centre of a new campaign launched by Save The Children.

Donning her Christmas jumper and Santa hat, Holly can be seen grinning and holding tinsel as she poses for pics.

“Christmas Jumper Day is a really fabulous way of raising lots of money for Save the Children and it’s so easy to get involved! Simply put on your favourite Christmas jumper on 7th December and donate £2,” Holly said.

However, the photos were taken back in August, prior to her This Morning exit.

Kate Garraway, Laura Whitmore, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri are involved in the campaign too.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

