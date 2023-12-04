The 2024 series of Dancing On Ice is due to start in a month and Stephen Mulhern is said to have been ‘confirmed’ as the new host.

The popular Deal or No Deal presenter has been linked with the presenting vacancy that opened up following Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV for several weeks.

Telly fave Stephen, however, is not expected to front the upcoming series in January on his own.

Furthermore, it’s been claimed DOI bosses are keen on having Holly Willoughby make a telly comeback for the next series, scheduled for January.

Holly left This Morning herself in October – but her future on ITV’s skating reality series has not been confirmed.

Stephen Mulhern joins Dancing On Ice 2024?

The Mail reckons Stephen signing up for DOI is a done deal. Last month Stephen, 46, admitted he was in talks for a role on the show.

He insisted at the time “nothing has been agreed”. But Stephen went on: “Would I do it? Do you know something, I think it’d be silly not to do it. But nothing has been fully agreed.”

Now, however, the paper quotes a source as claiming Stephen is on board – but Holly hasn’t yet agreed “formally”.

‘Exactly what the series needs’

A source is said to have told MailOnline: “Bosses hope that they can convince her to come back to work in the New Year because they feel that the relationship between her and Stephen is exactly what the series needs.

“The channel is being careful not to put pressure on her decision, although they’re hoping that renegotiating her contract will help to close the deal.

“Time is running out now given photoshoots need to happen. Plus it won’t be long until the show needs to start promoting the new series.”

ED! has approached representatives for Stephen Mulhern, Dancing On Ice and Holly Willoughby for comment on MailOnline’s story.

