Stephen Mulhern has shared the news that he is in talks to take over from Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice.

The new Deal or No Deal presenter, 46, has been tipped to be in the running for the hosting job on the skating series for months.

Stephen‘s name has appeared among the expected contenders to take over since the former This Morning star stepped away from his ITV commitments earlier this year.

And now the popular Catchphrase host has finally broken his silence on the rumours…

Stephen Mulhern to host Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby?

Phil’s former This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby has also subsequently moved on from the ITV daytime series. However, there have been no further developments about whether her position on Dancing On Ice may have altered.

But it seems fan-fave Stephen reckons it would be “great” for them to collaborate on screen again.

Stephen previously filled in for Phillip in early 2022 when the presenter contracted Covid.

He appeared alongside Holly for ITV kids’ show Ministry of Mayhem between 2004 and 2006, too.

And now Stephen has opened up about the possibility of them being colleagues again.

‘I think it’d be silly not to do it’

He told the Mirror: “I’m going to be brutally honest with you, I had the association with Defrosted when it was the spin-off show and when Phil was unwell I stood in, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it back with Holly. We had a great time. It’s fun. And the response on social media was amazing.”

Catchphrase host Stephen also indicated it would be foolish for him not to take the job, if offered.

He went on: “We are talking about Dancing On Ice. But I promise you now nothing has been agreed. I’ve not said yes, and I haven’t said no. Would I do it? Do you know something, I think it’d be silly not to do it. But nothing has been fully agreed.

It would be great to work with Holly again.

“It would be great to work with Holly again and if they said: ‘Is there any stipulation?,’ I would say: ‘Yeah they have got to be faster on the ice even on their first go.'”

