Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby ‘heavily fancied’ by bookies to return alongside Stephen Mulhern

Bookmakers are confident that Holly Willoughby will return to Dancing On Ice in the New Year.

Speculation that Holly might not be returning as host of Dancing On Ice first occurred when she left ITV’s This Morning in October. After first serving as the main presenter with Phillip Schofield for over 10 years, Holly waved goodbye to the daytime show to put her family first.

Holly and Stephen are favourites to host

Holly has hosted Dancing On Ice since 2006. Following Phillip’s departure from ITV, it has been rumoured that Stephen would be replacing him. Holly herself has yet to reveal whether she’ll continue. However, according to William Hill, it’s looking like she will be back at the helm.

Punters can currently claim odds of 1/4 of Holly returning, with Stephen being given odds of 1/10 to join the show.

“There certainly seems to be a sense of apprehension among the Dancing On Ice bosses as to who will present the upcoming January series, but our market suggests the ITV executives need not worry about host Holly Willoughby’s chances of returning to the screens,” Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said.

He continued: “Willoughby is heavily fancied at 1/4 to resume her hosting duties when the new series kicks off in a few weeks’ time, with Stephen Mulhern (1/10) the likeliest candidate to replace Phillip Schofield as her presenting partner.”

Other popular choices include Josie Gibson (5/1), Rochelle Humes (8/1), Alison Hammond (8/1) and Christine Lampard (8/1).

Stephen Mulhern keen to take Dancing On Ice job alongside Holly Willoughby

During an interview with The Sun, Stephen previously admitted that he would be “crazy” not to take on the job.

“You know what, we are talking about Dancing On Ice, 100%, but nothing’s been confirmed,” the magician said.

“I’d be crazy not to do it. It’s that thing, isn’t it… I still know some of the team obviously, and Holly is a dream partner to work with.”

