Holly Willoughby joined Kate Garraway and other British stars to front a new campaign recently.

The star has been absent from the spotlight since leaving This Morning last month.

The star is one of the stars fronting the new campaign (Credit: Save The Children)

Holly Willoughby, Kate Garraway, and more front new campaign

Holly was amongst the stars fronting the new Save the Children Christmas jumper campaign.

In new photos released by Save the Children, Holly can be seen wearing a green Christmas jumper. The jumper has a tinsel and bauble design.

Other pictures show the 42-year-old rocking some reindeer antlers and a Santa hat while wearing some tinsel around her neck.

“Christmas Jumper Day is a really fabulous way of raising lots of money for Save the Children and it’s so easy to get involved! Simply put on your favourite Christmas jumper on 7th December and donate £2,” Holly said.

Kate is also involved (Credit: Save the Children)

“You don’t even need a new jumper to take part, you can dig out an old knit that you’ve had for years or go to a charity shop and find a cool vintage one,” she then added.

Holly isn’t the only star taking part in the campaign. Kate Garraway is also involved, as is former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri are involved too.

Holly is being eyed up for a BBC role (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly Willoughby to sign up for Gladiators?

In other Holly-related news, the star is reportedly being eyed up by the BBC for the second series of Gladiators.

The new series is set to air later this year, with Bradley and Barney Walsh presenting.

“The BBC love Brad and Barney, but it’s also been proved Brad and Holly have an amazing dynamic as they featured together on the Beeb show Take Off,” a source told The Sun.

“Since Holly’s departure from This Morning, lots of channels and broadcasters have been thinking about what she could bring to their shows. And as she’s such a big star, she’s a natural fit for a huge entertainment show – which the reboot of Gladiators unquestionably is,” they then continued.

“The Beeb will let the dust settle on her This Morning exit, and for the first series to run, before kicking off talks. But she’s an obvious choice to become the new Ulrika.”

Will Abbey become the new host? (Credit: ITV)

Abbey Clancy tipped to replace Holly?

Meanwhile, it’s recently been reported that Abbey Clancy could be in the running to replace Holly on This Morning.

“Abbey is great on camera — she comes across confidently and has an affable nature which would prove a hit with This Morning viewers,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s one of the names that has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Holly,” they then added.

Abbey isn’t the only star to be linked with the hosting role. Channel 5 star Storm Hunter has also been touted as a replacement, as has Steph McGovern.

