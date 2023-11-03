Holly Willoughby ‘natural choice’ to join Bradley Walsh on Gladiators

The latest Holly Willoughby news could see the star making her TV comeback on the BBC’s much-anticipated Gladiators reboot.

If it comes to pass, Holly would join the show’s current hosts Bradley Walsh and his son Barney.

It’s hoped that Holly will sign up to the role previously occupied by original Gladiators host Ulrika Jonsson.

Holly Willoughby news: Star to join Bradley Walsh on Gladiators?

A source alleged to The Sun that the BBC has Holly in its sights to host the second season of Gladiators. Father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh have filmed the first series of the show, set to debut later this year.

“The BBC love Brad and Barney, but it’s also been proved Brad and Holly have an amazing dynamic as they featured together on the Beeb show Take Off,” said the source.

However, the bosses hope to replicate the success of the show’s 1990s iteration. In doing so, they need their own Ulrika.

The tabloid’s insider continued: “Since Holly’s departure from This Morning, lots of channels and broadcasters have been thinking about what she could bring to their shows. And as she’s such a big star, she’s a natural fit for a huge entertainment show – which the reboot of Gladiators unquestionably is.

“The Beeb will let the dust settle on her This Morning exit, and for the first series to run, before kicking off talks. But she’s an obvious choice to become the new Ulrika.”

Bradley and Barney host the first series of the revival (Credit: YouTube)

Gladiators is coming back… are you ready?

Earlier this year, the BBC announced that Bradley and Barney would be hosting the new version of TV gameshow Gladiators.

In a statement at the time, Bradley wrote: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best…ARE YOU READY?!”

Son Barney added: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is GLADIATORS.”

Gladiators will air later this year, and run through to early 2024. Are you ready?

