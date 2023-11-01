Bradley Walsh will present this year’s Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall in London in the presence of the members of the royal family, it’s been revealed by ITV.

The TV favourite, 63, will host the spectacular evening, which will see world-class theatre stars perform alongside sensational singers and hilarious comedians.

The annual event will this year be an ode to the 100th-anniversary Disney celebrations. As a result there will be performances from the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast.

Bradley Walsh shared his excitement about presenting the Royal Variety (Credit: YouTube)

Bradley Walsh to host ITV spectacular

Talking about his excitement to present the show, Bradley Walsh admitted it’s been “30 years” since his first performance at The Royal Variety Performance.

He said: “I am so excited to be presenting this year’s show. It’s been 30 years this year since I first performed at The Royal Variety Performance, so what an absolute honour to be hosting. The line-up is incredible and I can’t wait for you all to see what I have in store.”

Cher will be among the stars to perform

Award-winning singer Cher, 77, will be making a very special appearance at the event, which will take place later this month. She will perform a number from her new Christmas album.

But that’s not all, as pop rock band McFly will be on stage celebrating their 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, Glastonbury favourite Rick Astley, pop sensation Zara Larsson and Paloma Faith will all perform. Hannah Waddingham will also be accompanied by the ENO orchestra.

Meanwhile, world-class pianist Lang Lang will be joined by 14-year-old Lucy, who won Channel 4’s The Piano.

Melanie C will be performing a very special tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright.

Vocal powerhouse Beverley Knight will also feature with the cast of Sister Act.

Simon Cowell will also introduce Britain Got Talent winner comedian Viggo Venn

There will also be a magical performance from Derren Brown’s West End creation Unbelievable, as well as the thrilling Argentinian dancing troupe Malevo performing. The brilliant Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor and Simon Brodkin will showcase their stand-up comedy.

Viggo Venn will be performing at the Royal Variety (Credit: ITV)

The National Anthem will be led by The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Band of the Welsh Guards and the National Youth Choir.

The star-studded spectacular will be screened on ITV and ITVX in December.

